Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding. Jake married Brenda over the weekend.

 From Jake Flint/Instagram

Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist Clif Doyal told CNN.

He was 37.