For high school seniors seeking opportunities to continue their musical education in college, the next several weeks are known as “the audition season.”
Peachtree Ridge senior Jihoon Kim will have an excellent experience to help bolster his credentials on the cello when he makes his solo debut in late March with the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra. Kim finished second in a recent concerto competition to earn a spot performing with the iconic DSO, now celebrating its sixth decade.
The Suwanee resident will join the orchestra to perform the fourth movement of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, a composition he knows very well.
“I applied for this (competition) because my teachers were telling me it’s a great opportunity to practice auditioning,” he said of the competition, which was held at Emory University. “I decided to audition because I learned this piece and have practiced it for so long. It would have been good to experience to play for the judges, even if I didn’t win.
“As a senior, I knew I wasn’t going to have many more opportunities like this because once I get to college, I’d be going up against people that have been playing the cello since they were 7 or 8 and have mastered it. I knew I had to take this opportunity.”
Although this will be his first spotlight appearance with an orchestra, Kim is familiar with large ensembles, having performed with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Emory Youth Symphony and the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.
And while he’s no stranger to the stage and the spotlight, Kim admitted he’s still trying to wrap his head around this prestigious opportunity.
“It’s a surreal experience because this will be my first time playing with an orchestra, and for me, as a person who has only been playing cello for less than five years, it’s a big opportunity that I won’t get that often,” he said. “With people my age, there are so many good cellists, so many good players, so to be able to win and perform is kind of a miracle because I have less experience than most players my age.
“It gives me a lot of joy. Even if it didn’t work out, I couldn’t be upset, but grateful for the experience. It’s a good feeling to get this experience.”
Kim picked up the viola in the sixth grade and played the instruments for several years before deciding to switch to the cello. Last fall, he set his sights on purchasing a vintage instrument made between 1780 and 1850 but later founder a “newer model” that aligned more with his playing and his pocketbook.
“I didn’t get the cello I was originally looking at but I did get a new cello, a modern one made by David Caron,” he said. “I asked a professor to play both and he said the modern model would be a better fit for me. I was surprised — with regard to price, I thought more expensive means better, but that wasn’t the case
“Getting this cello is a miracle. The maker is in his 80s and isn’t making cellos anymore, but the lady that owned the cello, her father was a cellist and commissioned this cello around 1997. She didn’t want to sell it to a store but wanted to sell it to a player because her father always loved the sound of it.”
Kim has several schools he’s interested in and had a late-February in-person audition at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He has also had zoom auditions with Bard College in New York, the University of Georgia, Columbus State, the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.
Kim’s performance with the DSO — now under the baton of new music director Paul Bhasin — is set for 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Marvin Cole Auditorium in Clarkston. For more information, visit www.dekalbsymphony.org/tickets.
