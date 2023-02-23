Kim.jpeg

Peachtree Ridge senior cello player Jihoon Kim has earned a spot playing with the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra.

 Special Photo

For high school seniors seeking opportunities to continue their musical education in college, the next several weeks are known as “the audition season.”

Peachtree Ridge senior Jihoon Kim will have an excellent experience to help bolster his credentials on the cello when he makes his solo debut in late March with the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra. Kim finished second in a recent concerto competition to earn a spot performing with the iconic DSO, now celebrating its sixth decade.

