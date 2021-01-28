John Brannigan of Dacula has been named a semifinalist in the Hammerstein International Youth Solo Competition’s college category.
Brannigan is a 19-year-old graduate of Mill Creek High School who is currently a sophomore at Florida State University, majoring in musical theater and biology.
His solo was “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’” from “Oklahoma.”
The contest is put on by the nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center. It is the brainchild of OHMTEC Board Member and Music Educator, Jaime Rogers, in response to the challenges of teaching virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Said Rogers: “Singing together live as an ensemble is on hold for the time being, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t work on our musicianship and vocal technique as individuals. This solo contest served as a viable performance opportunity for interested students and brought the sheer talent to light of so many performers.”
OHMTEC is dedicated to providing education and performance opportunities to theatre students and performers around the globe and will continue to support the efforts of those who are studying and emulating Oscar Hammerstein II’s work and legacy.
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has been raising funds to support the nonprofit’s ongoing vision to secure the Highland Farm property and realize the dream of a museum and theatre education center on the site of Oscar’s home.
Fundraising success will allow the nonprofit to secure, renovate, and preserve Highland Farm, the Hammerstein property located at 70 East Road in the heart of Doylestown, PA, and convert the home and barn into a Museum and Theatre Education Center.
The initial fundraising target, which will secure the property and ensure its preservation into the future, has been set at $2 million.
Donations of any amount are welcome. To contribute to the effort to #SaveOscarsHome, visit www.HammersteinMuseum.org.
