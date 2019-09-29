Spanning more than five decades on the stage in one form or another, Phil Collins is out to prove he is “Still Not Dead Yet.”Which just happens to be the name of his tour that made its way to the Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday night in Duluth.
With just 16 stops in the U.S., Gwinnett was one of the lucky stops for fans of the iconic 80’s front man.
His start in main stream music began with the band Genesis behind the drums in 1970 and with the departure of Peter Gabriel in 1975, he made his way to lead vocals and then branched out on his own solo career in 1978. In the 80’s between his solo work and other musical collaborations, Collins racked up 40 hit singles, including “In the Air Tonight”, “Another Day in Paradise”, “Easy Lover” and “Sussudio”.
At the age of 68, it wouldn’t be fair to hold him to the same vocal standards that you would have expected from Collins in his prime, but nonetheless he can still hold his own. Backed by a band that includes The Vine St. Horns, Genesis and solo-collaborator guitarist Daryl Stuermer and his son 18-year-old Nickolas on drums, the music is on point.
Nicholas joined his dad on the road at the age of 16 and the apple did not fall far from the tree. The drum solo with percussionist Richie Garcia shows why he has faith that his son can handle backing a star-studded band. Their close relationship really comes across on stage when he come down to play piano for his dad's song “You Know What I Mean”. Especially when he fumbled the intro and Phil asked him if he wanted to “Have another go” — which was greeted with a loving smile and a “Yes, please”.
If you want to get picky, the fact that Collins, plagued with chronic back pain and other age-related aliments, has to sit through the show takes away from things slightly.
It would be perfect for a quiet little acoustic set in a small venue, but the band and back up singers pick up the slack. Collins did stand for “In the Air Tonight” as did the entire arena, showing reverence for the song that still stands the test of time, many hitting their air drums during the crashing drum solo.
The true joy of Saturday’s concert, was the walk down memory lane, for most in attendance grew up with his music on cassette, records and later CDs, as the sound track to their lives. All in all, seeing the icon himself with a strong band behind him, it is worth the price of admission.
If you grew up in the 80’s it's hard not to be transported back in time, with a lot of “oh yeah” moments. For most in the crowd not much younger than him (if not older) it is easy to forgive the shortcomings as most have empathy for the evils of age and just enjoy the music that set him apart from the rest. He might have passed his expiration date but, he is far from dead. And his amazing music lives on.