Offering visitors an interactive and immersive journey through the world of optical illusions, mystifying puzzles and more than 80 exhibits to explore, the Museum of Illusions Atlanta is set to open Friday, May 19 at Atlantic Station.
Guests can plan on being entertained and educated by fascinating illusions, holograms and gravity-defying spaces at the museum.
“After much anticipation, Museum Illusions is opening in Atlanta soon — giving both locals and visitors an unforgettable experience unlike any other,” said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions, in a news release. “This vibrant city is the perfect location due to its diverse population of families and its easy accessibility from across the region.
“Our commitment to Atlanta also extends beyond the museum experience as it will also serve as the North America headquarters for our company. We look forward to cementing the museum’s presence as both a prominent local headquarters and as one of Atlanta’s most interesting places to visit.”
Museum of Illusions has more than 40 locations in 25 countries, including New York, Dallas and Chicago as well as Paris, Dubai, Madrid and Rome. There are currently five new museums under construction, making Museum of Illusions the largest chain of privately-owned museums worldwide.
Located at 264 19th Street NW (near Publix), Museum of Illusions Atlanta will be open seven days a week (10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). Tickets start at $24 for children ages 5 through 12, $29 for adults (13 and older), $26 for seniors (60 and older with ID) and $26 for military personnel. Children under 4 are admitted without charge.
