Offering visitors an interactive and immersive journey through the world of optical illusions, mystifying puzzles and more than 80 exhibits to explore, the Museum of Illusions Atlanta is set to open Friday, May 19 at Atlantic Station.

Guests can plan on being entertained and educated by fascinating illusions, holograms and gravity-defying spaces at the museum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.