2019 MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners list

Halsey won two awards and performed at the 2019 MTV Europe Video Music Awards in Seville, Spain, on Sunday, November 3.

Ariana Grande was up for seven awards, but Taylor Swift had the bigger night along with Billie Eilish and Halsey at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Seville, Spain.

The following is a list of the nominees with those who took home the award listed as "WINNER" in bold:

BEST U.S. ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

WINNER: Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"

WINNER: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

WINNER: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS and Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

WINNER: Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE ACT

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

WINNER: Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

WINNER: FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

WINNER: Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

WINNER: Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

WINNER: Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

BEST WORLD STAGE PERFORMANCE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

WINNER: Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)