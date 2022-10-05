Add "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" to the relatively short list of really good Stephen King adaptations, garnishing a coming-of-age story with understated hints of the supernatural and thoughtful rumination about cellphones that finds true horror in their ubiquity. Amid a month of Halloween-tinged offerings, it might be one of the few to share with the kids -- at least, before the next time you punish them by taking their phone away.

Featuring the co-star of another recent King adaptation ("It" star Jaeden Martell) as the teenage protagonist, Craig, the movie benefits enormously from 87-year-old Donald Sutherland's work in the title role, playing a reclusive billionaire who pays the lad to come read to him a few times a week in his sprawling estate.