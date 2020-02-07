After two years (2017 and 2018) when the Oscar telecast was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and TV ratings were the worst in 50 years, AMPAS (the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) offered the gig to comedian Kevin Hart. After browsing Hart’s dicey Twitter page history, AMPAS rescinded its offer, then they offered it to him again. Hart (wisely) told them to go pound sand.
For the first time since the mid ’80s, AMPAS chose not to have any host and it was the best decision they have ever made – at least as far as TV coverage is concerned. Always in desperate need of 18-to-35-year-old viewership, the “no-host” approach also worked much better with the Middle American viewers who were fed up with the usual one-sided, ham-fisted mixing of entertainment and politics.
For the second time in three years (and only twice in the entire history of the Academy Awards) the same people nominated in the four acting categories have all won the Golden Globe, the Critic’s Choice, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and British Academy Awards (BAFTA) going in and all of them are heavily favored to win Oscars. Like last year, the only major award of the night with any level of uncertainty will be Best Picture.
While the bulk of this year’s nominees for Best Picture still skew towards artsy, a couple of these titles enjoyed mass commercial success. While less than half of the nine nominated titles are fully deserving of the industry’s top prize, the field still manages to cover a slew of genres. There’s sports drama (“Ford v Ferrari”), period crime drama (“The Irishman”), dark comedy (“Jojo Rabbit”), bleak anti-hero thriller (“Joker”), re-imagining comfort food (“Little Women”), depressing divorce art film (“Marriage Story”), traditional yet daring war flick (“1917”), industry revisionist love letter (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and eastern caper satire (“Parasite”).
Here are this year’s nominees and my guesses on the probable winners.
Best Actor in a Lead Role
The Nominees: Antonio Banderas in “Pain & Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Adam Driver in “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” and Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes.”
MIA: Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems”
The Skinny: If you were to have guessed on this one back in November, the smart money would have been on Driver and Sandler (yes, Sandler). Each was neck-and-neck in critic’s polls, and Pryce was a long-shot even for a nomination, DiCaprio was mostly obligatory and Banderas – a most deserving nominee – portrayed a gay man in a foreign language flick – a big no sale.
The Bottom Line: There have only been two instances in movie history where multiple actors have won Oscars for playing the same character (Abraham Lincoln and Vito Corleone). Many still feel Heath Ledger won for his role as the Joker in “The Dark Knight” because he died not long after the movie opened which is understandable but he still deserved it. Phoenix (my top pick of the year) has paid his dues and then some and he will win walking away. The only mystery will be if he can deliver a half-coherent acceptance speech.
Best Actress in a Lead Role
The Nominees: Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women,” Charlize Theron in “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger in “Judy.”
MIA: Lupita Nyong’o in “Us”
The Skinny: This is arguably the weakest category of the night and easily the most-wanting Best Lead Actress field in years. Erivo and Theron gave good (but not Oscar-worthy) performances in just so-so films, Ronan was fairly decent in a great film and Johansson should have never been nominated. Had her spot been given to Nyong’o, this could have been a somewhat closer race.
The Bottom Line: Zellweger (again my top choice) has the added advantage of playing a sympathetic, tragic, real-life icon that died too soon. Also in Zellweger’s favor – she and the filmmakers — didn’t shy away from exposing Judy Garland’s seedier, less-desirable traits. If there is an upset on Sunday night it will be in this category. Zellweger is not a slam-dunk, but it’s close.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
The Nominees: Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino in “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci in “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
MIA: Alec Baldwin in “Motherless Brooklyn”
The Skinny: Some people won’t like this: Hanks and Hopkins – two of the most respected actors of all time – should not have been nominated. They delivered pedestrian performances in only so-so movies and are only here because of past glories. Pacino and Pesci were both excellent in a superb movie which has been snubbed (read: jinxed) the entire awards season and to top it all off – they cancel each other out because they are nominated in the same category for the same film.
The Bottom Line: This might be the only time in the history of the Oscars when the youngest nominee in the field will be winning what some may feel to be a “lifetime achievement award.” That is not at all the case; Pitt (who has received two previous acting nominations and won for co-producing “12 Years a Slave”), has only gotten better with age and he was the easily best part of a great movie. When his name is announced, expect the longest and loudest ovation of the night.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
The Nominees: Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern in “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit,” Florence Pugh in “Little Women” and Margot Robbie in “Bombshell.”
MIA: Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Kate McKinnon in “Yesterday”
The Skinny: Always the most volatile category in any year, the winner in this category doesn’t always go on to bigger and better things and many suspicious types often equate receiving this award to a de-facto career killer. Bates was pretty good in a movie which tanked and she has already won before (“Misery”). Johansson will cancel herself out because of also being nominated in the lead category. If Robbie deserved to be here at all, it should be for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” not “Bombshell.” Pugh was excellent in a great film and in any other year she would be the favorite.
The Bottom Line: Forget volatile, forget career-killer, and forget everything usually associated with this category. Dern, her father Bruce and her mother Diane Ladd have been nominated for eight Oscars total and a win for the family is long overdue. They aren’t exactly Hollywood royalty but they’re close. Never afraid to play unlikeable characters, Dern stole the show as a Hollywood divorce lawyer; a viper in stilettos going for the jugular and she was the only fun thing to watch in the most overrated, depressing and overlong movie of the year (which will win no other awards).
Best Director
The Nominees: Bong Joon-Ho for “Parasite,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
MIA: Greta Gerwig for “Little Women”
The Skinny: AMPAS received a ton of flack for not nominating any females in this category which was deserved (especially for Gerwig) and although no woman (or the other four nominated men for that matter) have a snowball’s chance to win, it still left a bad taste in many people’s mouths. Hollywood is still not grasping the Big 21st Century Picture and it’s starting to get embarrassing.
The Bottom Line: As is the case with the Best Supporting categories, this year’s Best Director winner has all but been pre-ordained. In addition to the Golden Globe, the Critic’s Choice, the BAFTA, and the PGA (Producer’s Guild Award), Mendes also snagged the all-important and almost always bellwether DGA (Director’s Guild of America) prize. Never mind that all of the nominees (save for Phillips) did a better job, Mendes delivered the perfect Oscar bait: an excellent throwback war movie which peaked at exactly the right time.
Best Picture
The Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”
MIA: “Apollo 11”
The Skinny: Even after over a decade of doubling the number of nominees from five to 10 (or nine or eight) to suggest “inclusion,” the top award still comes down to what has always generally been a two-or-three horse race and this year is no different.
The Bottom Line: Let’s begin with the no-chancers: “Ford v Ferrari” (sports flick), “The Irishman” (the Netflix Curse), “Jojo Rabbit” (featuring a “friendly” Adolf Hitler character), “Joker” (comic book flick), “Little Women” (been there done that), and “Marriage Story” (bad and depressing). “Parasite” will win in Best International Category (which should go to “Pride & Glory) and it’s too…everything for older AMPAS voters. Much the same can be said for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” where Quentin Tarantino will likely win his third Best Screenplay (read: consolation prize) award. Even though its substance often swims upstream against style, “1917” is going to come out on top.
Probable winners in other categories:
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit”
Best Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4”
Best Animated Short: “Hair Love”
Best Cinematography: “1917”
Best Costume Design: “Little Women”
Best Documentary Feature: “American Factory”
Best Documentary Short: “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone”
Best Editing: “Parasite”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Parasite”
Best Live Action Short Film: “Brotherhood”
Best Make-up: “Bombshell”
Best Original Screenplay: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
Best Production Design: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Score: “Joker”
Best Sound Editing: “1917”
Best Sound Mixing: “1917”
Best Visual Effects: “Avengers: End Game”
