Former Norcross resident Sarah Fuller, who served in a key technical capacity on the 2019 award-winning historical drama “Ford v Ferrari,” admits she did not grow up with a desire to be in show business.
“I wasn’t really interested in film necessarily,” said Fuller in a recent email interview. “Growing up, I was interested in art and science. When I got my first home computer in 1999, I worked on it all the time. I taught myself HTML and learned how to build websites, which was exciting to me. I didn’t realize that you could use code as a medium for art.”
A 2003 graduate of Norcross High and a 2007 visual effects graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design’s School of Digital Media, Fuller served as the lead look development artist on “Ford v Ferrari,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards and won Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.
In her role as a lead look development artist, Fuller was responsible for taking previously constructed characters, props and environments’ geometry (known as assets) and enhancing the computer-generated images (CGI) produced.
“We’ll make glass clear and refractive, we’ll make the metal shiny, the hair to look like hair, the skin to look like skin,” said Fuller. “The asset is then passed on to other departments to be integrated into the filmed shots.”
Directed by James Mangold, “Ford v. Ferrari” was filmed in a host of different locales, including Le Mans, France, California, Louisiana and Atlanta, Savannah and Statesboro. Since CGI work generally doesn’t begin in earnest until after filming has been completed, Fuller never visited any of the film’s sets and did her work at Method Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.
When asked if while working on the movie – which starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale and has earned some $220 million in box office receipts – she thought she was going to be part of a major cinematic hit, Fuller said, “Not really. Working on the film we don’t see it in its entirety, only the parts we’re working on, so a lot of it is out of context and it’s very difficult to ascertain if the film is even good or not. But after seeing it in the cinema, it was nice that it had a good story and the acting was also great.”
Fuller has applied her visual effects talents to a variety of projects, including movies, television shows and commercials. Some of her favorite productions include “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” (2009), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011).
“My very first film was ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks,’ which was very enjoyable because I had an excellent team filled with very fun and smart people, and I learned so much,” she said. “I also very much enjoyed working on the last Harry Potter film, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,’ as I’m a big fan of the books and it was a pure labor of love.”
She’s currently working on a remake of the 1990 film “The Witches,” which is directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future,” “Forrest Gump,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”) and stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.
Graduates of SCAD had their fingerprints all over box office blockbusters in recent years. More than 200 SCAD grads were involved in this year’s Academy Award-nominated films and the university – which has campuses in Savannah and Atlanta – was recognized by the Hollywood Reporter in all its top entertainment rankings, including film, performing arts/drama, production design, costume design and visual effects.
Fuller said her training at SCAD – which has more than 45,000 alumni worldwide -- proved pivotal for her career in a number of ways.
“Several of my professors at SCAD worked in the visual effects industry before coming to SCAD to teach,” said Fuller, who has lived in Vancouver for six years. “Their experience helped significantly, not only with their knowledge, but also their contacts that were still in the industry.
“I was able to get a job at a visual effects studio right after I graduated in 2007 because it was the same studio one of my professors, Bridget Gaynor, worked at before she started teaching. She and our other professors were able to teach me and my fellow students exactly how things are done in the industry, so when we started our careers there wasn't as sharp of a learning curve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.