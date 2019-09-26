(PG)
Two and a half out of four stars
Beginning in 1998 with “Antz,” DreamWorks Animation Studios have had a few peaks (the first “Shrek,” collaborations with British studio Aardman, the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise) but it’s mostly been a lot of valleys. In terms of quality, the studio rarely rises above a second rate Disney yet all of their productions land in the black so they must be doing something right.
Borrowing from “Dragon,” their own “Kung Fu Panda” flicks, any animated movie with snow in the background and a certain live action classic from 1939, DreamWorks has teamed with Chinese studio Pearl (originally known as Oriental DreamWorks) to make, if not their most original movies in a while, one that could change the global animated business model for a long time to come.
Little has been yet said about the choice of the title, a word which is defined as “very bad or unpleasant” and something “causing moral revulsion” – not exactly warm and inviting. The choice of a title is a big deal for any movie and including only the first half of the folklore term “Abominable Snowman” was not the best choice. Far better would have been that mythical creature’s cuter-sounding alias “Yeti” or the original choice “Everest.”
Set fully in China with mostly native Chinese characters, “Abominable” is presented in English which makes all kinds of sense for American and European marketing concerns but kills any chance of fully suspending disbelief. This is the same sort of thing which takes place with most Japanese-produced Anime titles, and word is the film will be presented in Chinese in most Eastern countries where it will likely do better at the box office.
In the works for close to a decade, the movie was written by Jill Culton, a veteran storyboard artist and Pixar animator whose 2006 directorial feature debut (“Open Season”) fared well enough at the box office to give her a second shot. In 2016, Culton walked away from the production but returned in 2018 and the back and forth styles of direction between Culton and her temporary replacements shows. The final product has many bright spots amidst an equal number of narrative letdowns.
On the upside is the lead character Yi (Chloe Bennet), a plucky teen who works a string of odd jobs in order to pay for a cross country trek she planned on taking with her father. Dying before the story starts, Yi’s father was her closest friend and biggest influence who taught her how to play the violin. His death has caused her to become even more of a loner. Although Yi’s mother and grandmother try to get her to lighten up, she will have none of it.
Yi’s day-to-day gets a major jolt with the arrival on her apartment rooftop of a Yeti which has recently escaped after being captured in the Himalayan Mountains. Earmarked for exotic animal collector Burnish (Eddie Izzard), the Yeti (named ‘Everest’ by Yi) was under the care of British veterinarian Dr. Zara (Sara Paulson) whose placid, humanitarian demeanor shows signs of cracking as things progress.
Offering the bulk of the not-exactly-needed comic relief are Yi’s two neighbors, the younger basketball-obsessed Peng (Albert Tsai) and the older Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor), a pretty boy ladies man whose principal concern is his day-glow designer athletic shoes.
In lieu of impromptu, force-fit song and dance numbers from the cast, Culton and the studios make the dicey but ultimately rewarding decision to instead feature solo violin pieces composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams performed by Yi (actually Mark Berrow). It is a welcomed respite and could actually get younger audience members to become interested in classical music. A couple of incidental and instantly forgettable original songs by the band Cold Play are also included.
What pushes the movie just barely into recommendable territory is the instant relationship established between Yi and Everest, one which bares more than a passing resemblance to that of Dorothy and the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.” Here, Yi, Peng and Jin are the de facto trio trying to return Everest (the Dorothy substitute) back home.
Conceived to be mute, Everest only communicates with a rumbling hum which sounds like chords emanating from an electric bass. Angered only when threatened, Everest’s defense mechanism is various forms of magic which saves the day at every turn. Only once do we ever get the impression that the protagonists are in any kind of real danger. It also helps that Everest looks more like an oversized huggable plush toy rather than the typical animated monster.
The Tuesday evening preview audience – comprised mostly of families – found plenty to like and toddlers in particular roared with approving laughter at the scenes featuring various forms of “bodily function” visuals and asides. From their young, easy-to-please perspective, “Abominable” is a big winner.
