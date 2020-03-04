(R)
One and a half stars
There are a multitude of reasons why a movie might appear on the roster at a film festival.
It could be a production from a well-known filmmaker who wants to generate buzz long before a scheduled wide release. This applies to most Quentin Tarantino movies. Another reason could be the festival needs to add content in order to fill space. This generally occurs in lower-visibility regional events.
If a movie from a first-time director gets a coveted slot at an A-list gathering such as Telluride, Cannes, New York, Sundance, Tribeca or Toronto, it’s because it’s looking for major studio distribution and has been deemed worthy enough by at least a few people to make the roster.
After playing at the Sundance festival in 2018, rookie writer/director Andrew Heckler’s “Burden” was not picked up by any studio big or small despite the inclusion of singer Usher Raymond, Oscar-nominee Tom Wilkinson and Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker in the cast. Add to the mix the photogenic B-listers Garrett Hedlund and Andrea Riseborough as the romantic leads along with the ultra-hot and topical racial-tumult subject matter and you’ve got yourself something interesting enough to attract significant art-house traffic and maybe make a decent profit.
So, why wasn’t anyone interested in picking it up? The short answer: it’s not a good movie. It wasn’t even attractive enough to be considered as a possible direct-to-video title.
As with the 2017 in-limbo “The Current Wars” released last year, upstart distributor 101 Studios snatched up the rights for “Burden” (likely for a song) and decided to roll the dice on a theatrical run.
“Inspired by” the true story of Mike Burden (Hedlund), Heckler’s debut has all the subtlety of an errant five-pound mallet. Opening with back-to-back classic rock songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Outlaws and a panning view of a rundown trailer park strewn with Confederate flags, Heckler wants to make sure we understand we’re in the Deep South and in the company of racist, backwoods country folk with questionable hygiene and zero fashion sense.
It is 1996 and Mike works for Tom Griffin (Tom Wilkinson) as a repo man. During a stop, he meets and immediately falls for Judy (Andrea Riseborough), a single mom who has no idea Mike and Tom spend most of their evenings wearing robes and pointy hats while burning crosses. The same cannot be said for David Kennedy (Whitaker), a preacher who has largely turned a blind eye to local Klan activities but draws the line when Tom renovates an old movie theater into a retail store called (really) “The Redneck KKK Museum.”
The small northwestern town of Laurens, S.C. – with about equal numbers of black and white residents – soon becomes a hotbed of unrest where destruction, fisticuffs, and death seem all but inevitable. Peaceful protests led by Kennedy are met with resistance by Tom and his underlings, and then it all just kind of fizzles out – literally and figuratively.
Once Judy figures out the lurid details of Mike’s participation in the group she essentially gives him an “it’s them or me” ultimatum and he has a forced “I Saw the Light” moment of clarity. Years of learned hatred under Tom’s father figure seemingly melt away like a late spring snow and he quits the Klan — or at least he tries to quit.
It would appear leaving the KKK is as difficult to do as walking away from the Mafia or certain U.S. Intelligence agencies. One doesn’t leave these organizations vertically or with ease. Both Mike and Judy lose their jobs. And rather than hit road with her young son to start over, they decide to stay and ride it out.
What happens next isn’t so much impossible to believe as it is narratively awkward and something which seems tailored for a feature film with equal parts moping maudlin and false uplift. Next to nothing is known about any of the characters or the events beyond a couple of brief TV interviews Mike granted after the dust had settled. And none of it is even mentioned on the Laurens Wikipedia page. You would think a news-worthy event such as this would have more of a historical accounting.
If you’re in the market for a movie where the Klan gets a big “what fer,” there is an array of other far-better titles. including but not limited to: “Mississippi Burning,” ‘BlackKklansman,” “Mudbound,” and “Selma.” Unless you’re a supremely devoted fan of any of the four principal performers – who all do relatively well despite the wanting screenplay — you can certainly wait for the home video release or an online rental. While obviously well-intended, “Burden” offers up nothing new and does so in a most ham-fisted and pedestrian manner.

