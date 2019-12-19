(PG-13)
Two out of four stars
At one point the longest running musical on both Broadway and London’s West End, there was never any doubt Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” would one day be made into a feature film. The only surprise was how long it took.
A movie genre which pretty much peaked in the 1950s but held on through the early 1960s, musicals on average perform terribly at the box office (only documentaries fare worse) but have never fully gone away (and for the record, animated movies with songs are not musicals). Every year some studio rolls the dice in the hopes America and the world have turned the corner and are ready for another movie where people break into song and dance for no reason whatsoever.
It is the most unnatural and forced method to tell a story ever conceived.
Those productions which have cracked the $100 million mark at the U.S. box office mark are few and far between and include “Grease,” “Chicago,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “La La Land,” “Les Miserables” and “Mamma Mia!” As all but one of those titles has been released since 2000, maybe the time is right for “Cats” to join this ultra-exclusive club, but with a budget of $95 million, it better outperform any and all of the most optimistic of projections.
For fans of the play, musicals of any kind and completist devotees of any of the cast members, you can skip the rest of this review. Nothing you read from this point on will in any way stop you from seeing this movie. You’re going and that’s that.
Setting the poems in T.S. Elliot’s 1939 collection “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” to music, Webber came up with a handful of truly catchy tunes, but also included close to dozen more which, well, aren’t very catchy.
The most memorable of these is “Memory” which is included here three times, albeit incomplete each time and sung by Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, a once popular singer who now more resembles a bag lady. Far from the show-stopper heard on the original cast album, Hudson’s versions are frustratingly truncated and only come close to the original article for about 30 seconds (what is seen in the trailer).
With the exception of a comical song each by Rebel Wilson (as Jennyanydots) and James Corden (as Bustopher Jones) and two by Taylor Swift’s Bombalurina (“Macavity” and the new Webber/Swift song “Beautiful Ghosts”), every number from the play either runs on for far too long (the opener “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” is over 12 minutes) or is sung by someone who can’t carry a tune.
The two most glaring examples of this are Dame Judy Dench (as Old Deuteronomy) and Sir Ian McKellan (as Gus the Theater Cat) — two of the greatest living actors on the planet – they weren’t the right performers for these parts. With all due respect to Dench and McKellan, they should have been dubbed in post production or re-cast with other performers who can both act and sing (and sometimes dance) to help lend the production better credibility.
The movie is not without a few pluses, and the best comes in the form of Victoria (Francesca Hayward), a stray kicked to the curb in the opening scene who slowly but surely ingratiates herself into the closely-knit pack of street cats, all of them leery of outsiders and interlopers. Born in Kenya and raised in London, Hayward has been a member of the Royal Ballet since 2012 and steals the show at every turn. Called on to sing little, Hayward brings both a newcomer’s exuberance and innocence along with a veteran’s ease and self-assurance to the role.
Faring just as well as the principal villain Macavity is Idris Elba, lending the production the sole bit of menace and danger and has much in common with Elba’s turn as antagonist Shere Khan in the 2016 remake of “The Jungle Book.” Rumor has it Elba was offered the opportunity to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond but turned it down for fear of becoming typecast – which was a smart move.
For the throngs of Swift fans – ranging in age from 5 to 55 – be prepared for something of a letdown. Her character doesn’t show up until 65 minutes into the movie and has just one scene lasting less than 10 minutes. If you think sitting through 110 minutes of feline hijinx is worth it to see Taylor in a cat suit and performing a not-real-great song-and-dance, go for it.
It’s hard to imagine “Cats” won’t receive Oscar nominations in the Best Costume and Make-up categories. And it will be heavily favored to win both. The same goes for Swift’s end credit (off-screen) performance of “Beautiful Ghosts” in the Best Original Song category.
On the upside, the last few scenes do offer something resembling moral and spiritual uplift and the movie ends with a sunrise and a peaceful warm glow. It’s not nearly enough to make up for all of the night time (sorry for the pun) caterwauling which has preceded it.
(Universal)