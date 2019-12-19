(R)
Two out of four stars
For those looking forward to seeing “Bombshell” to bask in the glow of a major hatchet job on Fox News, you will be severely disappointed. Although it takes place exclusively in the Fox News facility in New York and often presents recognizable on-air personalities with caricature-like, mocking glee, less than 30 minutes of the movie focuses on them.
Instead, writer Charles Randolph and director Jay Roach spend most of the time on easier, lower-hanging fruit: the late Fox News head honcho Roger Ailes.
A former Republican media strategist who worked behind the scenes on campaigns for Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as well as current Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Ailes (John Lithgow) was a master of presentation and political spin long before the advent of cable TV. He was also an early practitioner of political smear TV ads. Ailes’ track record made him the obvious choice of Rupert Murdoch (Malcolm McDowell), CEO of the entire Fox TV empire (and later, owner of the Wall Street Journal) looking to make a mark in the soon-to-be-cutthroat world of cable TV news.
The movie opens with Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) already well into mounting her sexual harassment suit against Ailes and Fox. After rebuffing Ailes’ many advancements, Carlson was removed from the highly rated “Fox and Friends” early morning show to the relative ratings wasteland of her own fluff program airing at 2 p.m. — the worst time slot for a daytime broadcast.
Somewhat already aware (or suspicious) of Carlson’s suit, heavy-hitter Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) was fresh off of covering a highly controversial debate where she went toe-to-toe with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. At the time, Kelly had the most plum of all possible time slots (9 p.m.) and either wasn’t bothered or didn’t care that she’d just made an enemy of the possible next president of the United States (and by proxy Ailes) until she became the story. Kelly had her own history with Ailes, which remains fuzzy for the duration of the film.
Rounding out the trio of lead female characters is the fictional Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), a greenhorn, go-getter type eager to move on up the corporate ladder in order to get her own show. The introduction of the Kayla character presents a double-edged sword and becomes problematic on a multitude of levels. Ostensibly, Kayla is here to represent every woman who was considered for an on-air job. She is put through the ringer along the way, including a degrading first meeting with Ailes, which would send most self-respecting women running for cover.
Instead Kayla makes friends with a secretive Hillary Clinton-supporting producer (Kate McKinnon) with whom she has a fleeting affair.
This is the point where “Bombshell” careens off the rails. Tossing in high conjecture on top of mid-level hypothesizing for the sake of titillation was not the way to go. Based on only what is already publicly known about Ailes, this sort of extraneous piling on wasn’t needed and brings down the believability of the rest of the story tenfold. Truth is always stranger than fiction. Had the filmmakers stuck to just the facts, they would have had a genuine barn-burner on their hands. By introducing Kayla, most of authenticity becomes overshadowed and gets lost in the sloppy soap opera mix.
This is the fifth feature written by co-producer Randolph who — after three misfires: “The Life of David Gale,” “The Interpreter” and “Love & Other Drugs” — finally struck gold with “The Big Short” from 2015. A black comedy about the 2007 market crash, “The Big Short” provided a unique fly on the wall perspective that lead to Randolph and co-writer/director Adam Mackay winning Oscars for their screenplay. Randolph employs (read: recycles) the same sort of acerbic, semi-irreverent approach with “Bombshell” with mostly scattershot results.
Much like Mackay, Roach made his cinematic bones churning out low-brow comedies (the “Meet the Parents” and “Austin Powers” franchises) and when he attempted something with more cerebral bite (the political spoof “The Campaign” and the dramatic bio-flick “Trumbo”) he made great creative strides. “Bombshell” is another stab at serious filmmaking, but Roach never finds his desired narrative groove.
“Bombshell” s a nothing-burger of a movie which does zilch to move the political needle. It is mildly entertaining and minimally informative and will be viewed by those on both sides of the political aisle as a waste of time.
The best that can be said about the movie is the make-up artists who did an only so-so job on getting Kidman to look like Carlson should receive an Oscar for transforming Theron into Kelly’s spitting mirror image. That’s not exactly the type of prestige award this film was hoping to receive. As “bombshell” political exposes go, “Bombshell” is a muted, low-volume, moist firecracker.
