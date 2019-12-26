Spies in Disguise
(PG)
One and a half starsFor an animated movie being marketed as breezy family entertainment released on Christmas Day, “Spies in Disguise” seems more concerned with sending out political/identity messages both obvious and inferred.
In addition to being little more than a glossy chunk of fluid dogmatic hooey, it adds insult to injury by being one of the most unabashedly derivative and thematically lazy movies ever made.
Produced by the same animated studio (Blue Sky) which gave us “The Peanuts Movie,” “Epic” and the “Ice Age” and “Rio” franchises, “Spies in Disguise” attempts to mine the rich international spy genre which, if done right, could find appeal far beyond the targeted five-to-10-year old demographic.
For the first 15 and last 15 minutes, the movie works – meaning it’s moderately entertaining and fun in a silly sort of pandering way. The problem is with the disjointed one hour slab of filler sandwiched in-between.
After a brief preamble taking place 15 years earlier, the movie opens in earnest with a sequence which would be right at home at the start of any James Bond installment. We’re introduced to Lance Sterling, a suave and thoroughly unflappable U.S. secret agent drawn to look exactly like a tuxedo-clad Will Smith, right down to his broad shoulders, tapered waist and pencil-thin Van Dyke facial hair.
Literally flying through the air and entering a Japanese snowbound mountain-top lair, Lance takes out untold numbers of armed guards while seeking to capture the villain Killian, aka “The Claw” (Ben Mendelssohn), a scowling Brit who bears a close resemblance to Scar from the first incarnation of “The Lion King.”
Defying every known law of physics, Lance absconds with Killian’s metal suitcase which contains something or other which can identify every other “good guy” agent in the world. Good enough. Not the most original premise but more than sufficient for such a low stakes production.
Arriving with a hero’s welcome stateside, Lance is greeted by a generic agency chief appropriately named Joyless (Reba McIntyre sounding too much like Holly Hunter in “The Incredibles”) and Walter (Tom Holland) the now grown man seen in the preamble as a child. Performing the same duties as “Q” from the Bond flicks, Walter designs gadgets and tinkers around with matter-altering chemical stews.
In mere seconds, and for reasons better explained by the movie, Lance goes from heralded to damned, becoming the wanted man of relentless agency Internal Affairs Division point person Marcy (Rashida Jones). Barely making it out of the building unscathed, Lance – with Walter in tow like a bewildered puppy – goes on the lam in an effort to clear his name and eventually capture Killian.
Realizing his mug is too familiar, Lance grudgingly downs a still-in-the-experimental phase elixir concocted by Walter which, instead of making him invisible, turns him into — wait for it — a pigeon. In Walter’s opinion this is not such a bad thing as a he regards pigeons as majestic and mentally gifted creatures with covert task skills. In all fairness to Walter, there is significant precedent to back up his claims as pigeons have had roles in real-life wars. This is all lost on Lance who believes he’s now devoid of all of his irresistible coolness and for the next hour he complains about the transformation non-stop.
From this point forward, the five filmmakers turn the movie into a politically “progressive” messaging device while blatantly ripping-off dozens of other movies. In addition to Bond, they pinch from (including but not limited to) “Weird Science,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Deadpool,” “Kill Bill Volume One,” “Spy Kids,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Lady and the Tramp,” Smith’s “Men in Black” and even give a nod to Smith’s recent box office bomb “Gemini Man” (which was likely just pure coincidence, given the time frame).
Through the Walter character, the filmmakers put forth a number of opinions regarding the waging of war, such as hugs are preferable to bombs, watching cat videos can subdue even the angriest of combatants and glitter can remedy virtually all ills. At one point Walter tosses magic dust into the air where it forms a half-circle protective rainbow fence while exclaiming (according to the studio) “that’s my 50 shades of yea!”
Some audience members might think Walter instead says another word which rhymes with “yea.” There’s also a scene where a male animal negates all known rules of nature and biology and lays an egg. Make of that what you will.
Understandably, most of the subtext in the movie flew right over the heads of the toddlers at the preview screening, although the “fidget factor” among them was high from the start. The older children were more receptive, meaning they paid attention and laughed loudly whenever potty/bathroom visuals and/or sounds appeared. There were few teens or pre-teens present — a wise move on their part as they would likely find all of it a supreme waste of time.
“Spies in Disguise” is not what families of any political persuasion need on Christmas. It doesn’t appeal to most age groups and instead is just a scheming and sparkly noisemaker with a dubious agenda.
(Fox)