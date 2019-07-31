(R)
Two out of Four stars
There was a time long, long ago when the film industry was hip on religious-based movies, but that approval came with many deal-breaking conditions. They had to be upbeat (or at least epic in scope) while eschewing controversy and be Christian-based. This meant no overt criticism or editorializing and all of it had to be commercial and family friendly. These productions peaked in the late ’50s and early ’60s with “The Ten Commandments,” “Ben-Hur,” “Exodus,” “The Robe” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”
The end of the “studio system” in the late ’60s also marked the effective loss of audience interest in religious epics. Some would argue Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” from 2003 could qualify as one such movie, which is possible, but certainly not by any old school definitions. It wasn’t upbeat or family friendly and was made in Europe (with pesky subtitles) without any input or money from a major American studio yet still remains one of the highest-grossing “R” rated movies ever produced.
“Them That Follow” is anything but “epic” and continues the on-and-off again trend which sort of began in 1960 with “Elmer Gantry” — movies that don’t question The Message so much as The Messenger. Set in what appears to be northwestern Virginia in the present day, the movie centers on a Pentecostal ritual which began in the early 20th century and is now not only barely practiced, it is actually illegal in most U.S. states (West Virginia being one of the few exceptions).
Conducted under the dark of night in guarded secrecy with unflattering lighting, its practitioners — called “snake handlers” — follow certain passages of the Bible to the letter and believe snakes can either save or damn sinners if said sinners survive or die after being bitten. If a member of the flock is thought to have sinned, the preacher — in this case the steely-eyed Walton Goggins as Lemuel — will allow a rattler to circle and engulf the alleged sinner. If the snake doesn’t bite, there was no sin. If the snake bites and the bitten one survives and (this part is real important) does so without medical care, there was also no sin. However if the bitten dies, either they were indeed a sinner or lacked enough true faith to survive the bite.
Without passing judgment either way on this practice, it certainly provides a promising premise for a film. The issue here is that first time writer/directors Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage cobble together a story together which is laughably thin and thunderously dull. Thanks to just one solid performance and a semi-interesting twist in the final act, the movie isn’t a complete waste of time.
Coming out six months after her Academy Award win for “The Favourite,” Olivia Colman (in a supporting role but receiving top billing) plays the movie’s sole engaging character. “Them That Follows” was shot in the fall of ’17, just after “The Favourite” wrapped and has been in the can for almost two years.
Colman plays Hope, a woman with a shady past who owns a small grocery store with her husband Zeke (Jim Gaffigan). The couple’s son Augie (Thomas Mann) is the only member of the small community who doesn’t buy into the whole “fire and brimstone” mantra spewed as if recorded on a loop by Lemuel and for reasons made abundantly clear early on must keep his desire for Lemuel’s daughter Mara (Alice Englert) tamped down. This is because Lemuel wants to marry off Mara to Garret (Lewis Pullman, son of Bill), a meek, milquetoast and devout follower of Lemuel’s group speak who is also totally gaga over Mara.
Taking place in the late fall or early winter under perpetually grey skies, almost bare trees and an unrelenting air of rancid squalor, “Them That Follow” takes its set and costume design leads from the far superior “Winter’s Bone,” the 2010 movie which launched the career of Jennifer Lawrence and put much more on the line than the tepid, backwoods, soap-opera, simmering hell fire love triangle on display here.
What this story needed was the same sort of battery-acid-for-blood commitment found in “The Crucible,” “Frailty,” “The Apostle,” “Boy Erased” and “Mother!” — all of them equally as average but at least in possession of a racing pulse. Even better is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” and a huge chunk of his masterpiece “There Will Be Blood.” The men of cloth and/or believers in these movies might have been equally off the spiritual mark but — like Oscar winner Burt Lancaster in “Elmer Gantry” — were never less than captivating while instilling the unsettling and perhaps misguided fear of God along the way.
(1091 Media)