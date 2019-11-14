(R)
One out of four stars
One of three 2019 feature films about the same 19th century woman, “The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” [TWQOJ] certainly has its heart in the right place. Unfortunately, it falls prey to practically every possible negative cinematic cliché.
In the can one month shy of two years, it is a movie unsure of what it wants to do or how to do it. The result is a slapdash mix of biography, Eastern period piece and ill-fitting, gory violence, something likely to turn off the majority of the few possible target viewers.
The first feature film directed by former choreographer Swati Bhise (who co-wrote the screenplay with her daughter Devika, who is also the title lead performer), “TWQOJ” shows all the signs of rookie jitters. Going back and forth between English and Hindi without rhyme or reason, the continuity is off from the start and it takes the viewer out of the movie immediately.
As there are some British characters in the story (including Jodhi May as Queen Victoria), English was needed, but Hindi was spoken almost exclusively among the native Eastern Indians portrayed in the film.
After an obligatory preamble showing her as child, Rani Lakshmibai is played for the rest of time by Devika, who admittedly has decent screen presence and can act. But she and her mom come up with some truly inane, clunky and forced dialogue. A suggested romance brewing between Rani and English officer Major Robert Ellis (Ben Lamb) is the most embarrassing portion of the movie to witness and would have a hard time making the cut in a made-for-TV Hallmark show.
When not in the company of Rani, Ellis exchanges terse words with superior office Hugh Rose (Rupert Everett, looking uncomfortable the entire time) and politician Robert Hamilton (Nathanial Parker) who would be right at home as a villain in any low rent James Bond knock-off production. Present in India to see to the business dealings of the East India Tea Company (owned by England), Hamilton was technically a diplomat, yet here is painted as a blood thirsty war lord intent on murdering the entire Indian population.
After several fits and starts and way too much exposition the action kicks in at about the halfway point and it is about the only thing mother and daughter Bhise get right. But not in way fans of costume period-piece lovers have come to expect.
Wielding multiple extra long curved battle swords, Rani slices and dices her way through entire regiments of British troops that have lots of guns and zero aim. The violence is at once graphic and cartoonish, with a final body count in the low three digits while playing out like a desert version of “Kill Bill, Volume One.”
Obviously a revered historical figure in her homeland (she’s also called the “Eastern Joan of Arc”), Rani is an ideal choice for a great movie biography (or three). But this one isn’t it.
Presented in English and frequently subtitled Hindi.
(Roadside Attractions)