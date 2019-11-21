Two and a half stars
Going on seemingly forever, the current wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and most recently Syria, have been difficult situations to navigate, not unlike Vietnam. You would think the U.S. involvement in these conflicts could provide a treasure trove of material for filmmakers, and they have but have not resulted in movies most people find enlightening and/or entertaining.
The second feature directed by screenwriter Scott Z. Burns (“The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Side Effects,” “Contagion”), “The Report” is a procedural legal drama crafted by Burns in the form of a quasi-political mystery. It largely achieves its’ goals – that is if Burns was attempting to overwhelm the viewer with facts. Based on the overly wordy “The Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program,” “The Report” is stuffed to the rafters and bogged down with so much raw data and incidental minutia it comes close to thoroughly strangling the narrative.
Aiming for the same level of gravitas achieved by “Syriana,” the vastly underrated “The Good Shepherd” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” Burns frequently mistakes reporting for storytelling. In that regard, he has made a film that is more of a homework assignment than engrossing feature. Even the most astute and focused audiences will be unable to absorb everything Burns hurls at them, a task which becomes all the more problematic due to the inclusion of more than two dozen characters with major speaking roles.
Mostly talking about and only sometimes showing the same things seen in the very similar “Redacted,” “The Report” exposes various instances of the CIA extracting intelligence from captured enemy combatants. It should come as a surprise to no one, these methods are quite brutal.
Beginning with the Bush 43 administration and continuing through Barack Obama’s two terms, the methods of interrogation (water boarding, sleep deprivation, high-decibel noise, degradation, beatings) weren’t anything new. But thanks to an amped-up group of over-zealous agents and mercenary-minded subcontractors, things got, well — out of hand.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion regarding the legality or ethics of wartime torture, the end game of such actions is to find out where the enemy is hiding and what they are planning. The report came to the conclusion the torture resulted in the exact opposite desired effect. Subjects either said nothing, told their captors what was already known and/or fed them misinformation.
Appearing in no less than four 2019 movies, Adam Driver stars as Daniel Jones, a multi-degreed researcher and investigator hired by Senator Diane Feinstein (Annette Bening, in peak form) who initially gives Jones a big budget, a private office bunker at CIA headquarters and generally unchecked carte blanche.
Without a wife, children or anything resembling a personal life, the driven and focused Jones dedicated nearly every waking hour amassing enormous amounts of damning information. That info was eventually organized into a mammoth 6,700 page document and ultimately deemed to be too thorough for most bureaucrat’s tastes.
Burns’ “tell-don’t-show” approach and relatively brisk pacing over a two hour running time makes the movie a slogging chore. To his credit, Burns avoids partisan politics, which is wise as those on both sides of the political aisle were responsible for funding and condoning the mission of the CIA. That is no mean cinematic feat.
The rub is the movie simply isn’t much fun to watch. Had Burns added a thriller subplot such as those found in the above mentioned titles or, say, “All the President’s Men” and “Spotlight,” “The Report” could have been both informative and emotionally riveting.
Even the most well-made productions of the “current wars ilk” (“The Hurt Locker,” “Megan Leavey,” “The Messenger”) tend to tank at the box office mostly because people don’t wish to pay to see mostly depressing movies about multiple, never-ending combative engagements which the majority of experts have concluded are unwinnable.
The lone exception in the mix was director Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” starring Bradley Cooper as soldier Chris Kyle. Taking in over $500 million worldwide while garnering massive critical praise and awards, “American Sniper” largely clicked with audiences because it told the story of a hero who met an unfortunate end so heart-wrenching, it raised Kyle’s legend to almost mythical proportions.
As “everyman” as any actor currently working, Driver (also appearing in this week’s “Marriage Story”) was the perfect choice to play the modest and unassuming Jones, a man who is also a patriot and non-partisan, model government employee. What he did was dutiful and selfless. But sadly, it was also the type of thing which isn’t the ideal subject matter for a feature film that gets most people’s juices flowing.
(Amazon)