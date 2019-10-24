The Lighthouse
1 1/2 out of 4 stars
The three-chapter/four-part “Twilight” franchise did obscenely huge business all over the globe and made its’ two leads (Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson) A-list stars. Unfortunately, “Twilight” was also hated in great numbers and has made getting work for the two on- and formerly off-screen lovers a tad difficult. Both deserve high marks for trying to stretch as artists while going the “artistic” route but in the nine years since “Twilight” has ended neither Stewart nor Pattinson has gotten close to another hit – or winning any acting awards. For Pattinson all that might change (at least the award part); that is if you buy into the predictions of early prognosticators and art-house loving critics.
“The Lighthouse” is this year’s “Roma.” It’s an ultra-depressing black and white period piece where attitude, aesthetics and atmosphere are called on to substitute for character and plot development and it fails miserably. It’s also presented in “full frame” (where the image on the screen is square instead of the industry norm “widescreen” which is rectangular) and it is thwarted at every turn by the dodgy accent of Willem Dafoe’s character (something suggesting Irish or Scottish) that is so thick it should come with subtitles, but doesn’t. At least “Roma” was shown in widescreen and came with subtitles.
As the title suggests, the story is set at a lighthouse somewhere on the Pacific Coast (but shot entirely in Nova Scotia) in what looks to be the late 19th century. Unlike the picture postcard beauty of the similar structure depicted in “Aquaman,” the titular building here is dull white, one of just three colors (plus duller black and dullest gray) settled on by sophomore co-writer/director (Robert Eggers) who again teams with Jarin Blaschke, his cinematographer from “The Witch” (also stylized as “The VVitch”).
So committed to make it all look so retro (read: dated) and minimalist (read: drab), Eggers and Blaschke fitted their principal camera with a German-made lens from the early 1920s. Eggers also chose to use a mono soundtrack, as to remove every hint of modern filmmaking advancements (although the list of personnel credited for special effects and the like is exhausting). That’s dedication, but to what end? Going the route of “throwback” is admirable to some degree and it will certainly find an audience of sorts but even fans of “The Witch” will view this as both an artistic and storytelling back slide.
This low-rent, bare bones technical approach also spills over to the narrative which has next to no arc. Only in the last 15 minutes do things begin to perk up when events go from relatively placid to full-tilt gonzo. While one of the characters just gets louder, the other goes on a drunken rampage. Screaming, breaking stuff and falling down doesn’t equate to great acting but Dafoe and Pattinson will fool many into thinking they’re reaching new thespian territory because “loud and angry” can be convincing.
The lack of plot description here – however truncated — isn’t an oversight; there’s just much not to tell. Dafoe’s “old salt” and Pattinson’s “brooding loner” stereotypes have a short shelf life and the sole bit of mystery comes when one of them explains why he’s using an alias. The Dafoe character – who breaks wind for no reason for the duration – subscribes to old wives’ tales, drinking etiquette and other assorted crusty seafarer lore. It will remind many of the infrequently seen drunk uncle who shows up on holidays and rambles on endlessly about his glorious days of yore, most of which never actually happened.
The one sliver of interesting quirk involves the afterlife and how it might relate to water fowl in general and seagulls in particular. Fellow critic Mike McKinney informed me three identical seagulls were used throughout the production and credit to animal coordinator Heather Soper for producing the movie’s only relative lighter moments when one or all of the seagulls steal scenes from their human counterparts. It’s worth mentioning there is a scene about halfway through which will likely upset animal rights folks. If that is you, prepare accordingly.
The tireless Dafoe has eight future projects either in the can or in various states of pre-production – all of them in the art-house milieu and Pattinson’s next big venture will almost certainly be his highest profile undertaking since that of Edward in the “Twilight” flicks. Early next year he begins filming what feels like the 47th reboot of the never ending-or-complete Batman saga, not-so-ingenuously titled “The Batman” where he plays the famed cape crusader. Writer/director Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield,” “Let Me In,” two of the recent “Planet of the Apes” films) has promised something less action-y and more noir thriller along the lines of Alfred Hitchcock. Gives Reeves’ stellar track-record, it’ll likely be a winner.
