(R)
two out of four stars
Although a movie can be a thriller, a mystery and a caper all at the same time, it isn’t something done with any frequency. That’s mostly because one genre gets in the way of the other, and it all usually falls apart.
Such is the case with “The Good Liar” — which in addition to largely wasting the talents of two screen legends (Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren) appearing in their first film together, it insults the intelligence of anyone with an IQ above room temperature. It’s sad when the peak of any movie takes place during the opening title sequence and/or shows its entire hand before the end of the first act.
Starting with Roy (McKellen) and Betty (Mirren) in separate domiciles while looking for love on a senior-targeted dating website, we learn a lot about both. In retrospect this passage reveals more about each of them than we first realize. Both of them fudge the facts, each uses a bogus first name and each agrees to an in-person meeting far sooner than they probably should.
This isn’t entirely unusual in the realm of Internet hook-ups, but for two widowed, seemingly proper and independently wealthy British elders, it all seems to be moving a tad too fast. Each could have sinister ulterior motives, but within mere minutes it becomes clear Roy is a seasoned scam artist and Betty is just plain lonely.
Sensing Betty is far too trusting (and pays for high priced items like homes and cars with cash) Roy and his longtime associate Vincent (Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”) plan the what, how and when of fleecing Betty while still in the middle of another double-whammy flim-flam involving four other possible marks.
Without revealing anything, the methods employed during this particular swindle have been used in other movies dating back long before “The Sting” in tandem with a type of suspect electronic transfer method an eight-year-old child with any basic tablet acumen could figure out within seconds.
In what seems like mere minutes, Betty’s grandson Steven (Russell Tovey) smells a rat in Roy and makes his opinions known, which only makes the bond between the two old folks grow even stronger. Betty resents Steven’s suspicions and general negative vibe and Roy – smiling and smug, condescending and operating in full doddering old man mode — plays the put upon victim with gusto. It would be perfect if it weren’t so glaring and painfully obvious.
Now the bad guy, Steven – with his tail between his legs – splits the scene for a while only to return and make an even bigger mess of it.
Having balanced his career thus far between pure schlock (“Beauty and the Beast,” the final two installments of “Twilight”) and fair-to-middling interesting oddities (“Gods & Monsters,” “Mr. Holmes” – both featuring McKellen), director Bill Condon – working with a Swiss cheese screenplay by Jeffrey Hatcher (based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle) – paints himself into an inescapable narrative corner right out of the gate and leaves himself with no dignified (or logical) way out.
For Hatcher (“Casanova,” “Stage Beauty,” “The Duchess”) this is all too familiar turf. His stories always come with great premises, but when called on to provide details or a viable final act, he crashes and burns. As far as McKellen and (especially) Mirren are concerned, they should have recognized from a great distance this was a project each should have passed on or, at the very least, insisted on extensive rewrites. Nothing comes as a surprise and none of it is shocking, original or revelatory.
The final crushing blow arrives in the third act when a solid 30 minutes is told in sloppy WWII era flashback (always a go-to crutch for a weak script) takes over in full and overcompensates to the nth degree. If you hadn’t already figured it all out an hour before, the filmmakers take out a sledgehammer and beat you into full submission. Adding insult to injury, the plot is not only thunderously transparent, but also includes a sexually violent flourish which signals a concise death knell.
The only portion of the film which makes watching it at all worthwhile is the on-screen chemistry between Mirren and McKellen who – let’s face it – could make the audio reading of a phone book sound interesting. Likely members of each other’s mutual admiration society, they probably viewed this chance to work with a professional compatriot they had admired for probably a half century or longer as the perhaps last chance to do so.
It’s beyond obvious each of these legends had a blast while sharing each other’s company – and considered the quality of the source material irrelevant. If you are a “Sir” or a “Dame,” and are well past the retirement age in any profession, you can afford to overlook quality shortcomings, just let it fly and pick up your wage packet at the wrap party without a single smidgeon of regret. Let’s hope this isn’t the final project for either Mirren or McKellen. Each deserves a much better final bow.
Presented in English with infrequent subtitled German.
