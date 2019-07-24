(PG)
3 out of 4 stars
Containing elements of “The Joy Luck Club,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and even last year’s wildly popular “Crazy Rich Asians,” sophomore writer/director Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” will likely become the highest grossing foreign language movie of 2019 in the U.S. It is already an early favorite to win the Oscar next year in that category, and for good reason. It takes heartbreaking drama and balances it with tension-relieving humor while taking its Eastern setting and making it universally human. Even if you don’t think it’s great, it’s hard to deny its uplift factor.
The premise of “The Farewell” is simple, but describing it isn’t, at least without spoiling too much of it. What you can know going in is that people in China don’t think it is good manners to inform a terminally ill person that they are indeed terminally ill. The logic being you don’t want to increase the worry quotient or make them unnecessarily sad. Fair enough; observations in one land aren’t the same in others and this position is brought up roughly two dozen times in this film so there is no “lost in translation” misunderstanding excuse although there might be one for the word “stupid.” Evidently, the Chinese word for “stupid” is a term of endearment. Go figure.
After receiving a call from his brother Haibin (Jiang Yongbo) alerting him that their mother Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen) has cancer and will be gone in mere months, the New York-based Haiyan (Tzi Ma) and his wife Jian (Diane Lin) make plans to head home. The idea is to have Nai Nai see to the details of a last minute wedding thrown for Haibin’s son Hao Hao (Chen Han) and his not-quite girlfriend Aiko (Aoi Mizuhara). They figure Nai Nai, who lives for this sort of stuff, will be so distracted and busy with the planning she won’t notice (or care about) her rapidly declining health.
What Haiyan and Jian don’t want is for their adult daughter Billi (Awkwafina) to join them as she is so very close to Nai Nai and she’ll spill the beans, which will ruin the ruse. With her future career plans in limbo, the headstrong Billi leaves for China after her parents and surprises everyone, and not in a good way, save for Nai Nai who is pleased as punch.
A vast departure from her memorable, mostly comic turns in “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” rap singer-turned actress Awkwafina turns in a measured, if not strikingly dramatic performance as the grief-riddled Billi. Wearing the same grey top and black slacks for the duration, Billi moves about with a hunched, lumbering gait and is constantly on the verge of tears the entire time. It plays out as minimalism, but as any actor of note will tell you, “going soft” in a manner such as this requires far more talent and focus.
With opening credits which include the line “based on an actual lie,” one of the best disclaimers in movie history, “The Farewell” is writer-director Lulu Wang’s follow-up to her sleeper debut feature “Posthumous,” another movie with a plot that is predicated on deception. Inspired by actual events in Wang’s life and initially dramatized on a 2016 NPR episode of “This American Life,” “The Farewell” bears the stamp of a filmmaker quite assured of her own material and more importantly, the tone and delicate balancing of eastern and western cultures.
The movie drags a bit in the middle where there’s a bit too much karaoke, useless drinking games and other incidental stuff which would be more at home in even lighter weight variations of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” or “The Wedding Singer,” two movies many people loved and others, well, didn’t.
Without giving anything whatsoever away, a short video with postscript text prior to the start of the closing credits will likely leave audiences sharply divided. While some might interpret it as warm, cuddly and cute, others could see it as a too-easy exit or conclusion to an otherwise unpredictable story.
The film is presented in subtitled Mandarin Chinese with occasional English.
(A24)