(R)
three out of four stars
Some folks are comparing “The Art of Self-Defense” to “Fight Club,” which is understandable as both movies are black comedies dealing with extreme levels of alleged “toxic” masculinity. Of late, anything that isn’t wimpy is automatically determined to be “toxic,” and on that level, “Art” covers both ends of the extreme, but in no way is it anything close to “Fight Club.”
This is not to say this movie isn’t without its own idiosyncratic charms and unique perspectives regarding modern male archetypes; it’s got a bunch of them and isn’t afraid to smack the viewer upside the head to get its points across.
Jesse Eisenberg (nominated for an Oscar for playing Facebook founder Jeff Zuckerberg in “The Social Network”) stars as Casey Davies, a meek office drone living out a dull existence with a dachshund at home and no love interest on the horizon. Afraid of his own shadow, Casey gets mugged by a motorcycle gang one night while picking up some dog food and finally figures out its time to step up his game.
At first, Casey goes the obvious route by buying a handgun. But he rethinks his position due to the mandatory waiting period. Then he comes across a local karate studio owned and operated by Sensei, who is played by Alessandro Nivola (“Face/Off,” the upcoming Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark”). A man who is WAY too into faux Eastern mysticism and his own unchecked ego, Sensei takes a shine to Casey, who remains on the fence with his self-defense options.
Still looking and behaving somewhat effete, Casey totally folds during an encounter with a bully in a parking lot and becomes heavily intimidated while witnessing Anna (Imogen Poots, “Frank & Lola”) going to town while beating another karate student.
By this point in the film, writer/director Riley Stearns (“Faults”) has essentially written himself into a corner for which there seems no escape as all of it appears to be, well…too stupid and far-fetched to be taken seriously. The whole thing is being is pushed to the limits without any viable conclusion in sight. Then Stearns delivers a twist that changes the entire complexion of the narrative.
The relationship between Casey and Sensei takes a radical shift in tone and pulls the entire story back into believable territory while still remaining “out there.” This is the point where “Fight Club” comes into play, if not outright, at least in spirit. You could also toss in “American Psycho,” “The Karate Kid” and a very specific scene lifted from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” into the mix. The movie goes from pointed social observation black comedy into pure satire territory — and Stearns still isn’t done with the twists.
Fans of Eisenberg’s more offbeat material (“Zombieland,” “The Double,” “Night Moves”) will likely appreciate this as well, although he still remains the insecure nebbish guy cut from early Woody Allen cloth. Never in danger of being pegged as a traditional leading man, Eisenberg is a smart actor who knows his strengths and employs them to full effect here. Stearns doesn’t exactly want you to love Casey, but he would like it if you could understand him.
Although not obvious at first, Poots has the best role in the movie and delivers the most nuanced performance. The only female character in the film with a speaking role, Anna also covers the most emotional ground and has the most satisfying arc. Charged with satisfying multiple narrative needs, Anna never relinquishes her own identity and makes the strongest, longest lasting impression. Swimming upstream in a river of testosterone, she more than holds her own.
“The Art of Self Defense” certainly isn’t for mass consumption and will likely die a quick death at the box office. But it will also probably enjoy a healthy home video afterlife and amass a strong cult following beyond the fans of its individual cast members. It won’t have nearly the staying power or long-lasting social influence of “Fight Club” but will serve well as its slightly less talented second cousin once removed.
(Bleecker Street)