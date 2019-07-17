(PG)
three out of four stars
With a title that takes on multiple meanings and interpretations throughout, the documentary “Maiden” is being labeled by some as dated and passé. But in the wake of the recent U.S. Women’s team’s win at the World Cup, it’s wholly appropriate for the times and is beyond inspirational.
Not to detract from the World Cup win, but that was in a tournament conducted over two weeks with perfect weather on dry land and — let’s face it — the U.S. team was favored to win before the whole thing started. It wasn’t a surprise. Sailing a boat around the world in a race that lasted for months in often impossible conditions — where only men had competed previously — is far more impressive.
An unruly and headstrong teen from a broken family, Tracy Edwards could have turned out to be just another sad statistic. Expelled from school at age 16, she discovered her calling while backpacking through Europe. Enamored by all things sailing, and more specifically yacht racing, she got her start in the sport working as cook and stewardess on a Greek ship. If it hadn’t been for her take-charge attitude and a “Forrest Gump” bit of dumb luck, that might have been as far as she would go in the racing world.
While on that ship Edwards met and befriended King Hussein of Jordan, who was so impressed with her passion he offered her partial funding to buy a ship and make her dream a reality. The boat Edwards bought was what you could describe as a “fixer-upper” which she and a few friends essentially stripped down and rebuilt from scratch. In addition to testing her dedication, the project allowed Edwards and her future mates to know every inch of the vessel by heart, which benefited them down the road.
Spending the next five or so years on other boats in different capacities, Edwards decided the time was right and entered her boat — christened the “Maiden” — in the 1985-86 around the world Whitbread competition — with an all-female crew of 12 began the most prestigious (and grueling) race in yachting.
A veteran of British documentary TV, first-time feature director Alex Winston was beyond blessed to have a relatively large collection of home movies shot on what appears to be VHS tape by the crew during the race at his disposal. In tandem with additional archival news footage and recent interviews of Edwards and the rest of the crew, the final product is, again, inspirational and is just the sort of thing not only young women but all young people will finding moving and uplifting.
The problem with the movie has nothing to do so much with what’s in it but rather what was left out. The narrative essentially concludes 35 years ago with the ending of the race. But this was only a small portion of Edwards’ life. For the record, she’s alive and well, a mother to a daughter and living in England.
What followed is of equal interest albeit not nearly as uplifting. If you want to know what took place after the race ended, a simple internet search will give you all the answers you want, but it would be advisable to do so only after watching “Maiden” and allowing some time to let it sink in.
There are really no rules when it comes to filmmaking whether it is documentary or live-action. There have been plenty of movies made before that have focused on just one event in one person’s life and this movie isn’t any different. The difference here is that there would have been no “Maiden” — the boat or the movie — without Edwards. She is rightfully the center of Winston’s focus, and considering the dramatic potential of her life since then, not including it in some form or fashion — even in postscript form — is a disservice to the viewer.
Regardless of what has happened in Edwards’ life since 1986, it doesn’t take anything away from what she and her shipmates achieved in a sport that was and still is largely controlled by men. The sad part about all of it was that these women shattered a ceiling that appears to have been reassembled to its previous, original, limiting form.
