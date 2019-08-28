Love, Antosha
(R)
On the cusp of becoming a solid “A” list actor and one of the premier performers of his generation, Anton Yelchin died in a freak car accident outside his Studio City, Calif., home in 2016, leaving a legacy most show-biz people twice his age would envy (he appeared in over five dozen TV shows and films).
As “Love, Antosha” so deftly makes clear, not only was Yelchin respected and admired by his peers, he was loved by them even more; a rare feat in the fickle, backbiting, fishbowl world of Hollywood.
Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia to Olympic ice skating parents (Irina and Viktor), Yelchin came to the U.S. as many former Soviets did at the time – through his parents’ defection. Young enough not to know much of oppression but fully able to embrace and respect his heritage, Yelchin grew up in Southern California and by all accounts had a typical American upbringing.
Typical that is you’re a child who showed acting acumen, musical prowess and video/filmmaking skills while still in elementary school. Recognizing Anton’s gifts early on, Irina let him follow his muse, and rather than the typical overbearing stage mother, allowed him to gravitate to what he liked. There were guest appearances on “ER,” “Judging Amy,” “The Practice” and a major role in the Steven Spielberg mini-series “Taken” – all of them serious dramas (no sitcoms for him). And this was all before he hit his teens.
Unbeknownst to everyone save his parents and a few very close friends, Yelchin lived his entire life with cystic fibrosis, a disease that hinders breathing due to mucus build-up in the lungs. Though incurable, CF is something which can tolerated by those afflicted by doing a strict regimen of breathing and isometric exercises. Yelchin dutifully did them on a daily basis. Only after his death was his condition made public and a foundation devoted to a cure was created in his name.
Helmed by first-time director Garret Price, “Love, Antosha” (the closing salutation Yelchin used on the many letters he wrote to his mother and voiced by narrator Nicolas Cage) follows its subject literally from the cradle to the grave. It doesn’t do anything different than most other bio-docs do; it just does them better. Clocking in at blisteringly effective 92 minutes, the movie frequently straddles the line between economic and rushed. But Price never once lets the narrative drag or suffer short stops.
Always the genre runt at the box office, documentaries are (often correctly) considered dry and “too newsy” by most mainstream audiences. More often than not they are politically slanted or biased in one form or another — but that isn’t the case here. That is, unless you consider the universal love heaped on Yelchin by a parade of eclectic fellow artists to be “biased.”
From Kristen Stewart (“Fierce People”) who states Yelchin was her first broken heart crush to Jennifer Lawrence, who lavishes praise for acting techniques he taught her while on the set of “The Beaver, ” to seasoned pros such as Willem Dafoe and the late Martin Landau who both considered him a fellow “old soul,” it’s clear everyone who crossed Yelchin’s path valued every second they shared with him.
Not too surprisingly, it is the collective of interviews with Yelchin’s cast mates from the “Star Trek” movies that deliver the biggest emotional wallop. Part of this is due to the relative long time spent on three high-end science-fiction adventures, the considerable down time those productions tend to offer the cast and Yelchin’s ever-growing interest in music, photography, filmmaking and – yes – translating ancient Russian texts into English.
It is worth mentioning that Yelchin reportedly took the role in “Star Trek” in part because his character Chekov – phonetically the same surname of the acclaimed novelist and playwright Chekhov – was Russian and it tickled his mom to no end.
Chris Pike is still flabbergasted that Yelchin would return from nights on town with what can only be described as edgy, darkly erotic photographs, hardly fitting in with Yelchin’s boy-next-door image, something he seemed to relish with devilish delight. Similar stories from Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, John Cho, Simon Pegg and franchise writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams portray Yelchin as a man entering the most creative years of his life with an unquenchable need to continually challenge himself.
To Price’s immense credit he resisted the inclusion of the queasy details of Yelchin’s accidental death. There is barely a mention of the incident which made Yelchin a member of the dreaded and infamous “27 Club” — actors, singers and other celebrities who all died prematurely at the age of 27.
Woven throughout are home movies featuring Yelchin for the entirety of his life shot mostly and with commentary by his parents and the interviews with them after Yelchin’s passing show two people understandably older than their years would suggest. It is beyond heartbreaking.
Fortunately Yelchin’s parents and Price end the movie on a decided up note (or as much of an “up note” that is possible under the circumstances) which is exactly what Antosha would have wanted.
(Lurker Productions)