(PG-13)
Three out of four stars
The most successful sports movies focus less on actual sport and more on the personalities and private lives of the athletes. For many decades people have argued race car drivers aren’t athletes — and if “Ford v Ferrari” accomplishes anything it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt they indeed are incredible athletes.
Any competitive endeavor which requires physical and mental endurance AND comes with the chance you could possibly die in the process more than qualifies as a sport.
Determined to work in every genre before calling it a day, director James Mangold has done comic book super hero (“Logan”), western/remake (“3:10 to Yuma”), horror (“Identity”), sci-fi/romantic comedy (“Kate & Leopold”), crime drama (“Cop Land”), psychological thriller (“Girl, Interrupted”) conventional drama (“Heavy”), action (“Knight and Day”) and musical biography (“Walk the Line”).
At this point all Mangold needs to do in order complete the checklist is animation and documentary. With the possible exception of “Knight and Day,” every movie Mangold has made could be considered very good or excellent. This guy has an incredible box-office batting average and even better range.He’s one of the most underrated filmmakers of all time whose lone Oscar nomination was for co-writing “Logan” – such a shame.
Penned by Butterworth brothers Jez and John-Henry along with Jason Keller, “Ford v Ferrari” unearths one of professional sports’ great untold and little known stories involving lots of high profile, non-fictional men. Some of them have no class, style, talent or morals. Luckily a few of them do, and in the great scheme of karma, none of them – good or bad — get what they truly deserve.
If you want a movie with a neat tidy bow and a shiny, happy ending, this isn’t it. It isn’t even close and we’re all the more enlightened as a result. However, we’re also likely to become disappointed with our fellow man in the process.
By 1965, the Ford Motor Company was selling over two million cars a year (just slightly less than Chevrolet) but most of these vehicles were – let’s just say it – boring. The Falcon was to autos what McDonald’s is to fine dining, and on top of everything sales were flat. Looking to give the firm a needed jolt, young vice president Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) suggested designing new cars with some flair and cited Ferrari as an example.
Initially reacting with feigned indifference, Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and his sycophant vice president Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas) eventually warmed to the idea and made Ferrari an offer to sell their company, which was rebuked with prejudice.
Iacocca then surmised if you can’t join them, beat them. He then convinced Ford II to bankroll a new race car which could compete at the “24 Hours of LeMans” race held annually in France which was won by Ferrari for three straight years. If you win at LeMans you automatically up your cool quotient 10 fold, which will make it infinitely easier to sell some sexy, expensive cars to young men with James Bond envy.
Having already designed his Cobra and a new version of the Mustang for Ford, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) was the obvious choice to spearhead the project but said yes only if he could do it his way. Ford II and Beebe agreed, yet eventually began sticking their collective noses in and as a result, Ferrari won LeMans yet again.
Shelby’s principal beef was the forced removal of Ken Miles (Christian Bale), an English driver Shelby thought to be the best in the world. Talented both behind the wheel and underneath the hood, Miles was eccentric and spoke his mind. That didn’t sit well with Ford II and Beebe, prototypical stiff shirt squares.
They wanted an agreeable, pearl-toothed All-American type and Miles was not that guy. Thus began the dramatic tension, and before it’s all over we grow fond of some characters while loathing many others. If only half of what is presented here is true (and there’s no reason to think it isn’t), Ford II and Beebe might have been the most underhanded and unethical auto executives of their era.
In keeping with most Oscar-seeking prestige films of this and every other year, the one clocks in just over 2 ½ hours, 30 minutes of which could have and should have been jettisoned. Despite being sweet, the subplot involving Miles and his wife (Irish beauty queen Caitriona Balfe) provides a romantic diversion where none is needed.
Solid and serviceable, “FvF” is a gear head’s delight and will likely receive a slew of award nominations, but is just a tad too long-winded for its own good.
Presented in English and infrequent Italian with and without subtitles.
(Fox)