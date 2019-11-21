(PG)
Two and a half out of four stars
It should be made clear from the start that if you loved the first “Frozen” there’s no reason to think you won’t feel exactly the same way about “Frozen II.” Just recently replaced by the remake of “The Lion King” as the top grossing animated movie of all-time, “Frozen” took almost everyone by surprise in 2013 thanks mostly to the inclusion of the Oscar-winning ear worm song “Let it Go.”
Everyone knew a “Frozen” sequel was inevitable and, more importantly, would probably take no chances. Bring back the core cast, the same composers, the same screenwriter and directing team and a more-than-simple, homespun concept, run it through the copy machine and start printing money. This might be the first movie in history that could possibly be considered a relative failure if it doesn’t hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Set in the fictional, Scandinavian-flavored principality of Arendelle, the story opens with a flashback scene when sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) are mere toddlers and are being told a bedtime story by their father and mother, who died in the first installment. Ostensibly, it covers the history of their homeland and the co-existence with some neighbors to the north which comes into play about halfway through.
A catastrophic act of nature occurs, turning Arendelle into rubble which is caused by a mysterious imbalance of the four elements: earth, wind, fire and water. Convinced only she is capable to remedy the situation, Queen Elsa hits the road and, despite her insistence to go it alone, is joined by Anna, her boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven and Olaf (Josh Gad), a chatterbox, shape-shifting snowman created by Elsa in the first movie.
The now de facto road flick is interrupted every 10 minutes or so with a new song, none of which is nearly as memorable as “Let it Go” but are snappy and catchy in their own distinct way. Every major character (including Evan Rachel Wood as the mom in the opening scene) gets at least one solo song with tunes from Olaf and Kristoff also delivering the best comic relief. In a scene which mocks ’80s “hair metal” music videos, Kristoff belts out a tongue-in-cheek power love ballad which could have easily come from an R.E.O. Speedwagon or Whitesnake album.
As it turns out, returning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (who also wrote the screenplay) do take something of a chance with a major subplot. It is handled with relative subtlety, and will likely go unnoticed by the under-10 demographic but will be very clear to their parents and informed teens.
Whether you appreciate and like this story wrinkle or find it to be finger-wagging and too out of place in an animated family musical will depend mostly on your politics. To go into finer details of what takes place would be flirting with spoiler territory, but safe to say it suggests some form of generational reparations.
In another flashback scene Elsa and Anna’s grandfather King Runeard (Jeremy Sisto) leads a group of soldiers engaged in battle with the Northuldra tribe, people who are designed to resemble Native Americans. Something takes place which gives Elsa cause to give something to the Northuldra people, led by Yelana (Martha Plimpton) in an effort to make up for an action committed by Runeard. How it ultimately plays out seems to be purposefully vague. But the fact that it was even included in the first place will leave a sour taste in the mouths of some viewers.
Concluding on a decided up note, the movie ends with more than enough dangling plot threads to warrant a “Frozen III” — and there’s no reason to think Disney, Pixar, the filmmakers and the principal cast wouldn’t jump at the chance to do it all over again. You don’t dare kill the golden goose while it’s still laying eggs.
(Disney)