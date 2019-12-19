(PG-13)
Three out of four stars
Although it has origins dating back to the 16th century, the term “conscientious objector” didn’t receive much notice until the 1960s when a number of notable American men cited it as reason to avoid military service in the Vietnam War. The highest-profile of these were Muhammad Ali (known as Cassius Clay), humorist Dave Barry, actor Richard Dreyfuss, Beach Boy Carl Wilson and jazz man Sun Ra.
Doing so on moral and/or religious grounds, objectors in the ’60s were championed and embraced by the far left and vilified by the far right, which labeled them as cowards (or worse). Whatever your personal opinion up until now, it’s hard to imagine after watching “A Hidden Life,” anyone describing Austrian objector Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl) as anything less than a martyr and a true hero who was eventually beatified by the Catholic Church in 2007.
What separates (to a large degree) Jägerstätter from others like him was that he refused to pledge allegiance to or fight for Nazi Germany. The only of-age male in his small village to do so, Jägerstätter and his family were immediately ostracized by their neighbors, a situation which dragged on for over three years. Even the local church leaders held nothing but disdain for Jägerstätter.
Running a good 40 minutes longer than it should, writer/director Terrence Malick’s three-hour epic “A Hidden Life” is a fitting tribute to a man who stared true evil directly in the eye and never once blinked. In addition to the bloated length, the movie is also brimming with Malick’s trademark ethereal cinematography, beyond-spare dialogue and a tendency to include long visual passages of lush, panoramic vistas which often have next to nothing to do with the story.
Despite the frequent atmospheric indulgences, “A Hidden Life” is the best thing Malick has done since “The Tree of Life” from 2011 and is the closest he’s gotten to traditional storytelling since his 1974 debut “Badlands.” One of the most inscrutable and enigmatic filmmakers of this or any other era, Malick is the Bob Dylan of directors; he eschews interviews and flat-out refuses to offer interpretations of his own work. The Malick faithful will absolutely relish “A Hidden Life” while the still-unmoved masses will continue wondering what all of the fuss is about.
Ironically, Diehl is best known up until now for playing a Nazi SS officer in “Inglourious Basterds” (he’s the guy who started the gunfight in the underground French bistro) and his character here bears far more in common with that of the fleeing German in the vastly underrated 2016 film “Come What May.” Able to speak volumes solely with his deep-set, dark eyes and angular facial features, Diehl was a perfect choice for Jägerstätter and might be the finest bit of casting in Malick’s storied, but uneven career.
Starring opposite Diehl as Jägerstätter’s wife Franziska, newcomer Valerie Bachner is also charged with emoting through largely non-verbal means. She masterfully portrays the dutiful spouse who respects her husband’s convictions without necessarily agreeing with him. His choice to engage in a test of wills with the Nazis brought her and their three daughters (the oldest being just six) into the fray, yet she never wavered and kept up an unflappable front.
Jägerstätter’s story has only grown only more mythic and legendary with each passing year. Being made a saint was only one of a number of actions that took place after the end of World War II that attempted to right the many wrongs done to him. It’s a safe bet Jägerstätter would have been humbled by all of the attention he’s received and likely would prefer he simply be remembered as a man simply doing the right thing during one of mankind’s most horrific, detestable and darkest hours.
Presented in English and subtitled German.
(Fox Searchlight)