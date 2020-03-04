(PG-13)
Three out of four stars
Just the third feature release from the recently-launched Apple TV+ service, “The Banker” was supposed to be the first but was delayed in December because of multiple accusations of wrongdoing and factual errors levied by the ex-wife and child of one of the lead characters. More on that in a bit.
In the mid-1950s, Texas native Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) pulled up stakes and moved to Los Angeles determined to become a real estate mogul. Smart as a whip and self-taught in the intricacies of industry logistics, Garrett soon discovered that being black in a business dominated by white men maybe wasn’t going to bode well for him.
Recognizing the only way to beat ‘em was to join ‘em, Bernard struck up a partnership with Patrick Barker (Colm Meaney), a first-generation Irishman who was impressed with Garrett’s pluck, tenacity and refusal to take no for an answer. No one would ever mistake this arrangement to be a friendship, but it did provide Garrett a chance to become established.
After a setback which practically derails him, Bernard reluctantly joins forces with club-owner Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), a boisterous back-slapper and womanizer fond of good Scotch and expensive cigars. Born into money, Morris had already amassed a considerable portfolio of properties and really didn’t need Garrett until the latter wowed him with his aforementioned acumen and a large-scale plan to further dominate the burgeoning L.A. market.
Taking the Barker arrangement to the next level, Bernard drafts Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) to become their new white front man. The co-worker of Bernard’s son Bernard, Jr. (Jaylon Gordon), Matt isn’t initially the best choice but his dashing looks and sponge-like ability to absorb the finer points of salesmanship ultimately pay off in spades. While Bernard tends to the often tricky math, Joe teaches Matt how to play golf.
Why golf? Because it was the premier recreational activity of the era where the seeds of most big business deals were sown and it was imperative that Matt became real good at it real fast.
Generally the weakest part of most movies, this second act of “The Banker” is by far the strongest with director George Nolfi (the superb 2011 “The Adjustment Bureau,” also featuring Mackie) and his three screenwriters cramming in a lot of facts-and-figures details in a relatively short amount of time without ever sacrificing the entertainment quotient. Thanks to some adroit editing by Joe Viertel, this long but taut passage takes on the air of the portion of “The Sting” when the big scam is being planned.
What, Bernard, Joe and Matt proceeded to do over the next few years wasn’t illegal as such, but it was operating on the margins of professional ethics. Had they left well enough alone and stuck just to real estate (buying and selling over 125 properties in the space of 10 years), we would have never heard of them. It was when two of the three partners thought going into the banking business and setting up shop in Texas was a good idea that it all begin to unravel.
Originally slated to come out in the highly desirable late fall awards season last year, “The Banker” hit a huge snag when Bernard’s second wife, Linda, voiced displeasure at not only not being portrayed in the film but also likely being excluded of any possible profits. Adding fuel to the fire were accusations made by his daughter Cynthia that Bernard, Jr. (her half-brother) molested her when she was a child.
Although Apple never officially responded to the accusations, the studio postponed the release date and pulled the film from the highly visible and much-coveted AFI Film Festival mere hours before the scheduled screening. Apple also also removed Bernard, Jr. as a credited co-producer.
Based on the timeline presented in the film, Linda has a more than valid point as Eunice (Nia Long) is presented as Bernard’s wife for the duration of the film even though they divorced long before he hit it big. In the great scheme of things, does any of this infighting have a great effect on the quality of the film? Not in the least. It’s not a great movie, but it is entertaining and well-made.
What it does do, however, is call into question the ages-old Hollywood practice of movies “based on” and “inspired by” true events. If you’re going to play fast and loose with the truth, just change the names of some of the characters and details of the depicted events (as was done in “GoodFellas” and the recent “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” among others). Stop blurring the lines to such a degree that it is blatantly misleading.
The biggest missed opportunity with “The Banker” is the factual misrepresentation of abhorrent racism. Joe and Bernard would have never had a need for a man like Matt had the playing field been equal from the get-go, and fudging it even just slightly leaves an avoidable pallor over the entire production.
(Apple TV+)
