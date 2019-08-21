THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
(PG-13)
Three out of four stars
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” has amassed much pre-release buzz for several reasons, mostly because it stars an actor (Zack Gottsagen as Zak) with Down syndrome.
Do a quick Internet search and you can find over two dozen features with Down syndrome performers/characters, but none of them did much at the box office and only one (a very good French film titled “The Eighth Day” from 1996) received any measurable critical acclaim. That’s all about to change.
Already receiving some of the best reviews of the year, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” – very loosely based on “Huckleberry Finn” – employs many road flick tropes, mismatched-buddy ingredients, Southern Gothic despair and what can rightfully be identified as authentic emotional uplift into a semi-flawed but ultimately rewarding viewing experience.
The “semi” tag is present because rookie feature writer/directors Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson push the bounds of believability just a tad too far to allow the film to share company with the likes of “Sling Blade,” “June Bug” or “Winter’s Bone." That will work fine for many as all of those films were considered to be too melancholy or downbeat.
There is danger present for the duration of “Falcon” but only once do we get the impression that it might be result in irreversible, life-altering consequences. Comparisons to “Forrest Gump” for this reason and others are entirely justified.
Without family or friends he can live with, the orphaned Zak has become a ward of the state and is sentenced (meaning he can’t leave) to live in a third-tier retirement home near the Chesapeake region of Virginia (played by Savannah, Georgia). He’s friends with his incorrigible roommate Carl (Bruce Dern, unusually upbeat) who likes Zak but also relishes the idea of “springing” him.
Tending to Zak, Carl and others in the home is Eleanor (Dakota Johnson — luminous as always), a woman with a dark personal history which isn’t hinted at until past the halfway mark and is never fully revealed. After Zak breaks out of the home in the dead of night, Eleanor goes to great lengths to find him, playing detective and gambling that he might be headed to North Carolina to meet his idol, a professional wrestler nicknamed Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Hayden Church).
While all of this is going down, Zak — in only his underwear — stows away on a rundown fishing boat “captained” by Tyler (Shia LaBeouf, attempting yet another career reboot). Tyler too has a dark past and is in deep doo-doo with fellow fisherman Duncan (John Hawkes) who is after his hide because Tyler has been raiding his crab traps.
For those unaware with Chesapeake Bay decorum in particular of fishing rules in general, poaching from another fisherman in the modern day is the equivalent of 19th century horse thievery — which could theoretically result in frontier justice-style justifiable homicide.
At first Tyler is highly perturbed that Zak is tagging along like a lost puppy. But because of past events which involved his own brother Mark (Jon Bernthal in well-placed flashback sequences), Tyler slowly warms up to Zak. This bond grows even stronger when Tyler is questioned by Eleanor at a remote convenience store (with criminally low gas prices) about Zak.
Understandably smitten, Tyler’s answers are purposefully vague as he soon recognizes having Zak around might lead to future time in the company of the lovely Eleanor. But he fails to follow up on the opportunity. This is the one huge, gaping plot hole in the screenplay which throws the rest of the narrative off-kilter from which it never fully recovers.
This is not to say that the remainder of the movie is not without its charms, but they are too often played out with an almost sitcom level of happenstance execution. Wacky scenario one leads to wacky scenario two and so on. Luckily, the filmmakers rein it all back in at a most crucial moment late in the third act leaving the destiny of at least one of the three leads hanging in the balance.
The well-earned eventual bond shared by Zak, Tyler and Eleanor takes about as long as it should to fully gel and goes far in making up for the considerable narrative hiccups and far too many negative southern stereotypes.
In the more-good-news-department: the “PG-13” rating is (by current standards) “soft” — meaning there’s a single F-bomb and some carefully blocked violence and for the most part, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is reasonably older child friendly. Watching how all the characters either use or react to the thoroughly putrid and vile word “retard” when addressing or talking about Zak alone is worth allowing impressionable pre-teens some beyond-valuable life-lessons. The same goes for understanding the many possible definitions of the word “family.”
This movie is far from perfect but its faults are much easier to overlook thanks to its huge heart, deep soul, honorable intent and the dead on the mark classic folk, blues, gospel and country soundtrack.
(Roadside Attractions)