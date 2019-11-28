(R)
Three and a half out of four stars
Prepare yourself for the ultimate non-spoiler/reveal in “Knives Out”: the dead guy committed suicide. It’s a non-spoiler because it is shown in the first five minutes of the movie and the cause of death never changes.
The big question is why did he kill himself? In one of the most interesting and challenging films of its kind, writer/director Rian Johnson flips the mystery/thriller/comedy genre completely on its ear by not asking who did it — but instead why did they do it?
The dead man is Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), an aging widower and rock star novelist who is essentially a hybrid of Agatha Christie and Stephen King. Living in a gothic mansion full of equally macabre collectibles and knickknacks somewhere in New England, Harlan (via flashback) has grown tired of being the teat on which his children and multiple grandchildren feed. His frustration and remedy to the situation causes all of them to panic, and each of them becomes a suspect in his death.
Wait a minute — Harlan killed himself, so what’s the deal?
The “deal” begins the day of the memorial service at the estate a week after Harlan’s death when two detectives (LaKeith Stanfield and Noah Segan) question the family while private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) lurks in the background. Tapping on a single piano key and fond of flipping a coin in the air at the oddest of moments, the southern born Blanc is a master of subterfuge and deflection brought in by the police to trip up those being questioned. He’s quite intimidating and effective.
Harlan’s daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis) owns her own whatever business (initially bankrolled by her dad) which she operates with her roving-eye husband Richard (Don Johnson). She is a Type A woman who won’t easily wilt.
The same can’t be said for son Walt (Michael Shannon), the largely untalented head of Harlan’s publishing company whose own fortune and future hinges on his ability to convince his father the big money is in movie and TV adaptations of the novels which Harlan has thus far pooh-poohed. This makes Walt sweat, while ticking him off to no end. Walt’s preppy, always-texting son Jacob (Jaeden Martell, “It”) serves as the butt of many jokes, mostly because of his politics (see below).
Flighty, hippie-dippy daughter-in-law Joni (Toni Collette) is also the widow of Harlan’s youngest (unnamed) second son who has still maintained a lukewarm relationship with the blood clan. Joni’s daughter Meg (Katherine Langford) attends the expensive and elite Smith College which is paid for (and then some) by her grandfather. Meg’s flip and arrogant cousin Ransom (Chris Evans) — who is also Linda and Richard’s son — skipped Harlan’s funeral completely and only posts for the reading of the will.
While all of Harlan’s family have various problems with each other, all of them seem to adore Marta (Ana de Armas, “Blade Runner 2049”), Harlan’s private nurse and caretaker. She is the only one who seems to be authentically saddened by his passing. A running joke has everyone essentially guessing what Central American country Marta hails from (Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru, etc.) and it is just a hint of the jagged black humor Johnson regularly tosses into the mix.
After wowing everybody with his debut “Brick,” Johnson delivered the superb, mind-bending sci-fi thriller “Looper” which led to him helming “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Last Jedi.” It made a mint and allowed him the opportunity to basically do whatever he wanted and “Knives Out” is that movie.
The kind of production which has “pet project” written all over it, “Knives Out” is obviously a labor of love Johnson has been working on for years. It’s also something which requires a slew of big-to-semi-big name actors to sign on before getting a green light.
Even with Johnson’s “Star Wars” resume entry, this is the kind of fringe genre movie few big studios like to gamble on, hence all of them passing before it finally was picked up by the relatively second tier distributor Lionsgate.
Now, getting back to Jacob …
Johnson’s only misstep (and it is huge) comes in the third act when the family – gathered in front of a fireplace – begins to insult Jacob (“he’s a Nazi!”). That begins clunky and barely cloaked swipes at President Trump seemingly included more out of spite than a needed addition to the story. Had Johnson excised this scene, “Knives Out” would have been perfect. In its current finished state it is only “very good.”
There are movies where a snide political aside or current topical reference will work and “Knives Out” isn’t one of them. Insulting, dismissing and angering half of your potential audience for no reason other than you can is not only a poor financial choice but an even worse artistic one — especially when it fails to advance the narrative in any manner. Rian Johnson should have known better.
