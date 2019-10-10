1/2
Playing out like a quasi-thriller/stalker B-film, “Lucy in the Sky” would have worked far better had it been conceived and produced as an outlandish black comedy as it is loosely based on a true story that if made up out of whole cloth would be thoroughly impossible to believe.
Do you remember the news story from about a dozen years ago when a female NASA astronaut drove from Houston to Orlando to murder the woman who was sleeping with her estranged boyfriend? It was just another psycho love story gone wrong until it was revealed the other two people involved were also NASA astronauts and the would-be perpetrator wore adult diapers during the nearly 1,000 mile drive in order to avoid stopping for bathroom breaks? Now THAT is prime fodder for a bleak comedy.
Originally a vehicle earmarked for producer Reese Witherspoon, the title role eventually went to the far more-talented Natalie Portman, who has never delivered a bad performance, although she has been in her fair share of sub-par movies. By merely showing up here, Portman and Ellen Burstyn as her blunt, hard drinking grandmother turn a mostly misguided and over-directed would-be clunker into a minor acting clinic. Virtually any performer with even average talent will look great in a well-written movie. It takes super human abilities to make something this slapped together and haphazard to be consistently watchable and frequently inspired. And, for the record, adult diapers are never mentioned.
With a mild Texas draw and a commanding, “I mean business” swagger, Portman infuses Lucy with the kind of overachieving confidence which is as impressive as it is off-putting. A valedictorian in both high school and college and a Navy veteran, Lucy’s biggest fear is failing at or losing anything, even if it is the fleeting affections of a married, alcoholic weasel co-worker such as Mark (Jon Hamm).
A lounge lizard of the highest order, Mark is a seasoned day drinker whose romances have a shorter shelf life than fresh milk and he succeeds so well as womanizer because of innate charm and the ability to come off as patient and unthreatening. For Lucy, he represents the polar opposite of her devoted husband Drew (Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”), yet another NASA employee working in human resources. Accommodating and patient to a fault, Drew is as milquetoast and beyond clueless as it gets.
The fourth principal is Mark’s other, other woman Erin (Zazie Beetz of “Deadpool 2,” “Joker”), a workplace competitor of Lucy’s who is both younger and more exotic and represents a major threat to Lucy on multiple levels. An up and coming performer with brains, beauty and considerable acting chops, Beetz needs to stop taking supporting roles and instruct her agent to land her a breakthrough lead role.
Instead of going the preferred “less in more” route, veteran TV director Noah Hawley (“Bones,” “Fargo,” “Legion”), approaches his first feature project by including far too many ill-fitting camera angles (he loves high aerial-overhead-looking-downward stuff) and ever-changing aspect ratios. Going from widescreen to full frame to panoramic without rhyme or reason, Hawley unnecessarily draws attention away from the already iffy screenplay with “look ma” showy bells and whistles.
Opening last week in only 37 theaters in larger markets, “Lucy in the Sky” (and yes, the title is derived from a Beatles’ song which is covered here twice) did just over $55,000 in ticket sales which, even by limited art-house standards, is embarrassingly anemic. It doesn’t help that the majority of the reviews thus far have not only been mercilessly negative, but also in a conspicuous, copycat, pile-on, kick-them-while-they’re-down sort of way.
Although the movie has aspects of sci-fi, romance and thriller it doesn’t have enough of any of those ingredients to appeal to the respective audiences looking for something specific and clearly defined. It’s a movie without a target demographic, unless you want to consider Portman to be her own genre.
For the many Portman fans out there, “Lucy in the Sky” should be beyond required viewing. While the movie itself lies far outside her top 20 (or maybe 30) best films, the performance itself easily lands in her personal acting top 10. Her scenes with Burstyn alone will be worth the price of admission.
Something else you might notice while watching is just how much Portman continues to look more and more like Audrey Hepburn in her prime. At 38, Portman is now the perfect age to portray Hepburn in either an epic theatrical bio-flick or a 10-hour HBO mini-series and in the hands of right director with just the right script, it could become an instant classic.
