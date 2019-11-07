(PG-13)
Three and a half out of four stars
After getting his sea legs in his native Germany with a handful of middling sci-fi movies, director Roland Emmerich came to the U.S. in 1992, issued the action flick “Universal Soldier” and has never looked back. Over the last three decades, Emmerich’s 10 subsequent efforts have made a tidy $3 billion worldwide, making him one of the most bankable filmmakers on the planet.
The problem is, most of Emmerich’s movies aren’t very good and are widely regarded as being overcooked schlock. With the possible exception of “Independence Day,” these are productions which are heavy on special effects, low on plot and are designed to appeal to the lowest common denominator.
With “Midway,” Emmerich has turned a corner by latching on to a prestige project of sorts which should find broad appeal to audiences who have never seen any of his other movies. Strategically being released on Veterans Day weekend, “Midway” is an ensemble-acted, fact-based action drama focusing not only on the titular battle but also the entire U.S. engagement in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
Employing the slightly grainy cinematography found in the classic late ’50s and early ’60 war movies, it is as if Emmerich is finally thumbing his nose at modern technology. Instead he is placing the emphasis on plot and character development for the first time in his career.
This is not to say Emmerich isn’t keeping a close eye on the technical aspects of the production, as the movie is chock full of CGI. But these are special effects which fit the story well and are only used to enhance the narrative instead of overwhelming it.
Featuring non-fictional characters known mostly only to WWII buffs and historians, Emmerich and screenwriter Wes Tooke (the TV series “Colony”) leave little to chance by adhering closely to known factual events. It will also provide an ideal springboard for younger audiences into getting a much-needed history lesson (without knowing it) while still being wowed and highly entertained.
Whether by design or not, Emmerich has populated his cast with mostly household names but no real current A-list performers. These actors include Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart and pop singer Nick Jonas. Getting the most screen time is English actor Ed Skrein (the villain in “Deadpool”) as pilot Dick Best, a blustery, gum-smacking, New Jersey native stationed on Pearl Harbor and trying to balance his roles as a dive bomber and devoted family man.
The three acts of the movie are dedicated to the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Coral Sea and finally, Midway. Besting practically everything that we’ve ever seen in previous movies, the Pearl Harbor portion of the film might just be the finest hour (or 45 minutes, actually) of Emmerich’s career.
Mixing “real” live action and CGI with such seamless precision it’s hard to tell which is which, Emmerich and his cinematographer Robby Baumgartner present points of view action we have never seen before. And the results are throttling.
By focusing the attention on the actions and reactions of just four principal characters (including Moore as Best’s wife), it is at once communal and intensely personal — and might just be the finest segment in a war movie since Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.”
The Coral Sea section – riveting as it is – is the relative weakest part of the film, meaning it won’t totally drain you. The middle act of any movie is always the toughest to pull off, but in this case, it’s actually a blessing. Giving the audience a chance to catch its breath is not a bad idea and sets up the last act where the filmmakers exhibit incredible and unexpected humanity.
Doing in less than an hour than what it took Clint Eastwood six hours and two 2006 films (“Flags of Our Fathers” and “Letters From Iwo Jima”) to achieve, Emmerich and Tooke present the Midway battle from both American and Japanese perspectives and do so while showing immense respect to the latter.
American generals Robert E. Lee and George S. Patton spoke of the “glory” and the “beauty” of war in carefully tempered manners and measured tones which revealed their own distinct different love of life with both admiring and disdaining armed conflict. Those two men wished to be victorious, not out of blood lust, but rather to protect their homelands or, in Lee’s case, a cause which, even he ultimately didn’t subscribe.
“It’s a good thing war is so terrible,” Lee said. “Otherwise we might become too fond of it.”
Ask any soldier if they prefer war over peace and all of them who wish to do their job correctly will choose peace. The U.S. didn’t ask for WWII, either in Europe or in the South Pacific. But when provoked, our country chose not to back down. The men and women depicted in “Midway” – even if they survived – lost a great deal in the process.
War always leaves few, if any, of its participants any sense of a true victory.
Presented in English, Chinese and Japanese with English subtitles.
(Lionsgate)