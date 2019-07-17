(PG)
two and a half out of four stars
Your own particular appreciation of the remake of “The Lion King” will depend on whether you saw the first one, your love of technological advancements and your level of comfort with change (or lack thereof). Unlike recent Disney remakes of their own animated catalog, this version of “The Lion King” is NOT live action but rather what the studio describes as “photorealistic computer animation.”
It might not be live action, but it certainly looks like it —so much so it could easily double as an extended National Geographic documentary or Disneynature feature, minus the musical numbers and talking animals. From a purely audio/visual viewpoint, this movie is perfect.
Every image bests its counterpart from the 1994 original, and many would say the same about the voice talent. All save for the returning “voice of God” James Earl Jones is new to this production. So why would Disney remake a movie that at the time of its release was the most successful animated film of all time?
Because it can.
Think about it. The original is nearly 30 years old and the studio has bled it bone dry. How many DVD or Blu-ray “special editions” can you release before the enthusiasm level wears thin or vanishes completely? You’ve got to keep the juice flowing, and this new version does so in spades. It’s a restart with the least amount of artistic effort possible and with it, the “circle of life” starts all over again.
Director/co-producer Jon Favreau has wisely kept the iconic passages of the original film intact, meaning he’s made a movie that is almost a shot-for-shot copy with an end product that is 30 minutes longer thanks mostly to some padding and one new song (“Spirit”). There’s nothing wrong with this per se, as those who have never seen the original will view this version as transcendent and groundbreaking. The younger you are and the more you’re wowed by technology, the better this movie will appear.
Taking its cue from the Shakespearean plays “Richard III” and “Hamlet” and the biblical Cain and Abel parable, “The Lion King” is the perfect metaphor for familial politics — power, jealousy and retribution pitted with a type of operatic father/son, brother/brother dynamic found in “The Godfather.” It’s a story as old as the hills and almost impossible to mess up.
Born into feline royalty, Simba (later voiced by Donald Glover) is the son of Mufasa (Jones), himself the brother of the jealous Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor, boasting pitch perfect Old English basso profoundo terror). Bent on ruling the Pride Lands, Scar teams with a horde of conspiring and truly imposing hyenas to get rid of Mufasa and Simba in one fell swoop — and it works for a good long while.
Exiled and ashamed, Simba starts a new life in an idyllic setting with warthog Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and meerkat Timon (Billy Eichner, in the role originally voiced by Nathan Lane). Rogen and especially Eichner (and to a lesser degree, John Oliver as the hornbill bird Zazu) lend the production the huge jolt of humor and “planned” spontaneity it so desperately needs.
Equally impressive is the shaman mandrill Rafiki. Remaining non-vocal until near the very end, Rafiki provides a deep level of soul and mystery that is entirely welcome yet oddly out of place in this otherwise wholly predictable story.
The one big coup for Disney and Favreau (“The Jungle Book”) — at least from a revenue perspective — is the casting of Beyonce Knowles as Simba’s love interest Nala. While delivering the goods along with Glover in their duet “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Knowles’ non-singing voice is surprisingly generic and could have easily been done by any number of other performers with equally average results.
“The Lion King” might be a movie both ahead of its time and oblivious to it. In tending to the wow factor of it all, Favreau and screenwriter Jeff Nathanson have overlooked basic storytelling principals by treating the story itself as a pesky afterthought. Creating something that looks good to the point of being impossibly beautiful while merely recycling the original narrative – the one thing that made it so special in the first place — results in a gorgeous but ultimately hollow final product.
(Disney)