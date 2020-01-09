Like a Boss
(R)
One out of four starsThe first major studio release of 2020 screened in advance for the press, “Like a Boss” is exactly what we’ve come to expect from movies released in the cinematic wasteland that is January.
Like so many other previous lightweight offerings in the first month of past years (“27 Dresses,” “Hotel for Dogs,” “Leap Year,” “Forever My Girl”), “Like a Boss” is an instantly forgettable comedy aimed squarely at female audiences looking for a quick diversion.
After four straight off-beat comedic winners in the 2000s (“Chuck & Buck,” “The Good Girl,” “Youth in Revolt,” “Cedar Rapids”) director Miguel Arteta took a long sabbatical and returned with “Beatriz at Dinner” and “Duck Butter,” two artsy dramas which divided critics. And like almost every movie he’s ever made, they completely tanked at the box office.
Like so many filmmakers before him, Arteta has given up (at least temporarily) making another “meaningful” movie and took this gig as a hired gun with a nice paycheck, and you really can’t blame him. A movie so generic it could have been made by anyone, “Like a Boss” carries none of Arteta’s stamps or flourishes — not that he had many of those in the first place. On the upside, it provides Arteta with a bigger budget than he is used to, but in all likelihood, it will continue his long streak of in-the-red ventures.
Lifelong gal pals Mel (Rose Byrne) and Mia (Tiffany Haddish) own a frou-frou boutique in Midtown Atlanta peddling cosmetics they’ve created along with other girlie sundries. Extrovert Mia is the creative one and likes the idea of being a fashion plate, whereas the more-grounded Mel views it more or less as a way to make ends meet. Of the two, Mel is relatively better with money. Despite brisk online sales they find themselves close to $500,000 in debt.
The answer to all of their prayers comes in the form of Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a powerful cosmetics industry mogul always on the lookout for the Next Big Thing and — recognizing Mel and Mia’s potential — “gives” them enough cash to get them out of the hole. Needless to say, the girls are thrilled beyond repair, and perhaps don’t quite realize the all-business Claire is now their partner and she’s looking for a quick return on her investment.
Cobbled together by first-time feature scribes Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman, the screenplay for “Like a Boss” doesn’t contain a single original thought and in many ways is an “anti-chick flick.” All three leads and most of the female supporting characters are either painted as ruthless, dim, vain, phony, self-absorbed and borderline-psychopathic. Unlike the ensemble in “Bridesmaids,” the movie treats women with no respect and provides a seemingly unlimited stream of cringe-worthy dialogue.
For example, when Mia tells Claire, “Don’t worry your little head about it,” Claire retorts with, “My head isn’t little — it’s just that my breasts are humongous.” Claire’s chest is the subject of another “joke,” with a punch line delivered by Mel and Mia’s employee Sydney (Jennifer Coolidge) who after bumping into her, compares her breasts to stones.
One has to wonder what was the potential target demographic discussed amongst the studio brass prior to green lighting this movie. It’s certainly not the 18-25 crowd (male or female) unless they gravitate toward reality TV shows like “Keeping up with the Kardashians” or one of the many incarnations of “Real Housewives of (fill in the location).”
Because it bears a passing resemblance to “The Devil Wears Prada” maybe a few self-identifying “fashion divas” might check it out although they’ll be disappointed as every costume and accessory appears to have been procured through “Dollar Tree” stores. (The audience at the preview screening was almost all women between 25 and 50 with their laughs and groans voiced equally).
It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction the mainstream press — and in particular, female critics, journalists and women not privy to a free screening — will have to “Like a Boss.” Being the product of three male filmmakers (actually seven if you include the producers), the movie is low-hanging fruit and ripe for attack from women of all classes, political persuasions, ethnicities and anyone with taste.
Making a movie featuring three talented — and racially different — actresses playing women essentially in charge of their own respective destinies and turning them into participants in a crude and inert hunk of off-putting and unfunny slapstick — complete with spit-takes, drunken stupidity, cat fights, and body shaming — was a monumentally bad idea on every possible level.
(Paramount)
