Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
(R)
Two and one-half out of four starsThe recently deceased novelist and poet-turned folk and rock singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen was a man who could rightfully be described as a cult artist. His records enjoyed consistent yet moderate sales and he’s nearly worshiped by other artists who’ve covered many of his compositions. The royalties for the oft-recorded “Hallelujah” alone made him millions.
It’s easy to understand why Cohen was initially described as an east coast version of Bob Dylan. Both men were born Jewish (and changed faiths multiple times), both are master wordsmiths and each have, well, not what you would call traditionally commercial singing voices. To put it bluntly, both sound like they gargle with Scotch and gravel.
While Dylan’s love life has been largely ignored (or buried), Cohen’s was front and center. A pure product of the ’60s with all of its positive and negative trappings, Cohen (who is a dead ringer for Al Pacino — check out photos of both men from the mid-’70s through the mid-’80s for proof) took full advantage of his rock star status and bedded countless women who were constantly at his beck and call (which reportedly included Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Judy Collins, Rebecca DeMornay, artist Suzanne Elrod and photographer Dominique Issermann).
Before, during and after these assorted conquests, Cohen maintained and on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Marianne Ihlen, a Norwegian single mother he met on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960. Dirt poor at the time, Cohen was in Greece slaving away on a novel and Marianne became his “muse” and likely provided the inspiration for the songs “Bird on a Wire” and “So Long, Marianne.”
Ihlen unofficially stopped seeing Cohen in 1967 just before Collins provided him entre into the hippie and recording industry inner circle, and their relationship from that point on was tethered and essentially on hold until their deaths only months apart in 2016. This, you might correctly surmise, is not nearly enough to stretch to feature length and you’d be right. It only justifies its existence because of a not-so-surprising twist, the connection of the film’s director Nick Broomfield (who should not be confused with director Nick Bloomfield) to the leads.
In a manner not quite as intrusive as that of, say, Michael Moore or Dinesh D’Souza, Broomfield, who has made films about Whitney Houston, Sarah Palin, Kurt Cobain (and by default Courtney Love), Heidi Fleiss and two movies dedicated to serial killer Aileen Wuornos, has found a way to weasel his way into the narrative, but none more so than in “Words of Love.”
To reveal exactly what connection that might be would rob potential viewers of the twist, which is really the only thing the second half of film has going for it. Cohen, in spite of his many flaws as a human, was an artist of undeniable talents (more as a composer than singer). Ihlen on the other hand was a pretty girl in the right place at the right time with not much in the way of talent, unless you consider inspiration to be an actual talent.
Fitting in nicely with other recent documentaries about the Woodstock concert — Rolling Stones’ bassist Bill Wyman, Jakob Dylan’s vanity project masked as an overview of the Laurel Canyon creative scene, the upcoming David Crosby film and countless others sure to follow — “Words of Love” is just the latest hindsight view of rock’s classic age where mere existence is confused for actual meaningful content.
Based solely on his works and influence on the artists who followed in his wake, another documentary about Cohen still needs to be made. The concert film “I’m Your Man” from a few years back was pretty good, but it is far from complete. With all due respect to Ihlen, she was a mere blip in Cohen’s life and trying to elevate her importance beyond that is a disservice to her memory.
What would be far more interesting (if not more marketable) but unlikely to ever see the light of day would be a live action feature about Cohen where Ihlen, Collins, Mitchell, DeMornay and all the rest had equal representation. You could even include Pacino as Cohen in his later years which would go far in adding extra box-office appeal. Often times Pacino sounds as if he gargles with Scotch and gravel as well. Don’t count on Pacino ever taking on such a role or Cohen’s past lovers signing off on such a project.
(Roadside Attractions)