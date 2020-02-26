Emma.
(PG)
Two and a half starsAs strange as it may seem, the first movie adaptation of the 1815 novel of Jane Austen’s “Emma” (“Clueless”) wasn’t made until 1995. While bearing a close-enough resemblance to the book, it was a movie which succeeded on its own unique merits and quirky charms.
In the time since “Clueless,” there have been three more versions produced (including a 2010 Hindi-language production entitled “Aisha”) and a 1996 effort starring Gwyneth Paltrow.
This latest incarnation from first-time feature director Autumn de Wilde is more or less a carbon copy of the Paltrow flick with better production values. But after all is said and done, “Clueless” is still the best of the “Emma” lot (this also includes eight other TV flicks and mini-series).
For such a perennially popular, two-century-plus-old book, four feature films are shockingly low, especially when compared to other far-more-frequently produced Austen works such as “Pride & Prejudice” and “Sense & Sensibility.”
This “Emma.” (with period punctuation at the end of the title) breaks no new narrative ground, but thanks to its painstaking detail to ornate costume and pastel set design, it will certainly please most Austen fanatics and anyone enamored with ostentatious, highfalutin, largely-airless British period pieces.
The daughter of her widowed father Henry (Bill Nighy), Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Witch,” “Thoroughbreds,” the upcoming “New Mutants”) is equal parts Martha Stewart, Anne Landers, Miss Manners and Cupid. Easily the most popular girl living in an obscenely-wealthy, rolling hills hamlet not far from London, Emma possesses superb matchmaking skills yet has no interest in settling down or even seeking out her own romantic coupling.
Always quick to cite the constant caring of the hypochondriac Henry as an excuse, Emma is headstrong, proud, erudite, wealthy and maybe a tad too set in her ways to ever give up her freedom and become a submissive doting wife and mother.
Emma’s latest “project” is Harriet (Mia Goth, “Suspiria,” “High Life”), a pale, plain Jane type who worships Emma and regards her as both infallible Svengali and inspirational muse. Impressionable and pliable as wet potter’s clay, Harriet wants nothing more than to become a permanent fixture in Emma’s high society circle and is willing to turn down a proposal of marriage from the relatively lowly farmer Mr. Martin (Connor Swindels) to achieve this goal – a dicey move which impresses the hard-to-please Emma.
The man Emma would rather see Harriet with is Mr. Elton (Josh O’Connor, Prince Charles from “The Crown”), a preacher with a flair for the theatrical who on occasion seems to be channeling Rowan Atkinson’s flighty “Mr. Bean” character. In tandem with the priceless and deadpan Nighy, O’Connor supplies the movie with regular and much-needed comic relief.
Never far from the center of the action is George Knightley (Australian singer Johnny Flynn – the lead in the 2021 David Bowie biopic “Stardust”), a friend of the Woodhouse family and the only person who is not afraid of challenging Emma’s methods and motives. Emma and George have an outwardly platonic, almost sibling rivalry/relationship and like so many other Type-A type friends, they often butt heads yet never lose sight of their genuine affection for each other.
Also making a strong impression is Miranda Hart as Mrs. Bates, the local gossip-monger who has all of the best intentions but is stricken with extreme diarrhea of the mouth and a huge propensity for grating on Emma’s nerves like coarse sandpaper. While blessed with surface cool, Emma is eventually triggered by Mrs. Bates’ non-stop blathering, blows a gasket and commits a social faux-pas which she immediately and forever regrets. It is arguably the most interesting and gripping scene in the film.
There’s no denying that Austen’s story is timeless and universal. All one needs to do is to watch “Clueless” for proof. The trouble with the 1996 and 2020 versions of “Emma” is the strong adherence to the book which, while admirable from an artistic perspective, will likely only strike a chord in over-50, largely female audiences.
“Clueless” worked so well because it took dead aim at the lucrative teen/young adult (both male and female) demographic of the time and made it relatable and, for lack of a better word, fun. While not an official adaptation of “Emma,” the 2005 movie “Hitch” starring Will Smith and Kevin James is a great variation on similar if not identical themes.
What someone needs to do is to make another version of “Emma” and set it in the 2020s amidst the backdrop of intrusive and unforgiving social media. Conceive a lead character which has a strong foothold in global “influencing” who invents a matchmaking app (minus the darker fraud and “catfish” possibilities) which puts the likes of Tinder, match.com and countless other hook-up sites to shame. Make something modern, clever and edgy, but with a big (and possibly sarcastic) heart. Make anything that won’t immediately disappear from short-term memory within mere minutes of leaving the theater.
(Focus Features)
