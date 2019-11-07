(PG-13)
Two and a half out of four stars
A staple of the motion picture medium practically since its inception, the Christmas movie – and in particular the romantic comedy Christmas movie – is as inevitable as annual fruit cake and spiked eggnog. Nary has a year passed when we didn’t get at least one of these ingratiating yarns, and this year is no different.
Co-written and co-produced by Emma Thompson (who also has a small supporting role), “Last Christmas” is two halves of completely different films – one wretched, the other somewhat daring. Starting off in predictable genre hell, it reverses course on a dime toward the end and eventually delivers a bittersweet and heartfelt message so warm and sincere it could melt glaciers.
A far cry from her Oscar-winning adapted screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility,” Thompson (and partner scribe Bryony Kimmings) oh-so-loosely base the story on the titular George Michael holiday song, a rare tune of its kind about a scorned lover still unable to come to terms after being dumped. Before the dust settles we hear the song a half-dozen times in different variations with each incarnation growing in cloying treacle.
Adding injury to insult, the writers and director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor”) include roughly a dozen more Michael songs to the soundtrack, trying, with little success, to connect them to the narrative. The lone exception is the aching “Praying for Time” which also shows up throughout, including a previously unreleased stripped-down take used to great effect in the third act.
Shot at about the same time as the last episode of her smash TV series “Game of Thrones,” Emilia Clarke stars as Kate, an aspiring singer with frayed family relations, a dead end job, a drinking problem and no love life. A character which 10 years ago would have been played by Rachel McAdams, Kate – despite all of her foibles – is instantly likable and the role allows Clarke to flex some previously unseen comedic chops.
Appearing opposite Clarke as Tom is Henry Golding, a variation on the Jimmy Stewart leading man archetype who broke through last year in “A Simple Plan” and the wildly popular “Crazy Rich Asians.” Light as a breeze whether it is by dancing or riding a bike, Tom is exactly the kind of guy Kate needs but never meets.
This could be due to the fact Kate spends most of her off hours in pubs and going home with any smiling man who buys her a pint or two. Coming out on the short end of the stick her entire life, Kate isn’t sure she deserves a man as nice and genuine as Tom — and isn’t sure how to react.
In a subplot which could only exist in such a saccharine-laden piece of fluff such as this, Kate works in a London retail store which peddles tacky Christmas ornaments year-round. Referred to most of the time as “Santa,” Kate’s agreeably acerbic boss is portrayed with relish by Michelle Yeoh, who not-so-ironically co-starred as Golding’s overbearing mother in “Crazy Rich Asians.” In a wacky sub-sub-plot Santa is involved in her own simmering romance with an odd admirer she dubs “Boy” who is obsessed with pickled cabbage.
Homeless by choice, Kate has had her fill of time spent with her mom Petra (Thompson) an immigrant from the former Yugoslavia who can’t stop smothering Kate or bemoaning the state of, well, everything. So much of a pill is Petra, her own husband works part-time as an Uber driver just to avoid her during waking hours.
Rounding out Kate’s family is her elder sister Marta (Lydia Leonard), an attorney resentful of Kate who is still trying to figure out a way to come out of the closet.
Without giving anything whatsoever away, the writers come up with what is, not so much an original twist but certainly an unexpected one not normally present in what is otherwise a lightweight holiday flick. So out of left field is this third act reveal, merely comparing the twist to others similar to it in other movies would totally spoil it.
If a friend wants to tell you about the surprise before you’ve seen the movie, abruptly but politely, stop them mid-sentence.
“Last Christmas” could have been a keeper along the lines of “Love, Actually” (also including Thompson) or a minor take on “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Instead it will end up collecting dust alongside hundreds of other Christmas-themed misfires of the past.
(Universal)