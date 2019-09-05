(R)
Two out of four stars
Playing out as C-grade soft-core porn by way of Merchant/Ivory, “Vita & Virginia” examines the shooting star romance between early 20th century British writers Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton) and Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Dibecki).
Beginning tepid, peaking shortly thereafter with great intensity, flaming out and (according to the film) ending bitterly, this affair (both women were married to men before, during and after) supplied great fodder for gossip tabloids of the time and provided the basis for Woolf’s landmark novel “Orlando: A Biography” (later made into a feature film directed by Sally Potter and starring Tilda Swinton in the title role).
Based on the stage play of the same name by Eileen Atkins, the screenplay was co-written by Atkins and sophomore director Chanya Button (following her far better after life comedy “Burn Burn Burn”) and it is the single biggest reason for the films’ failure. Considering the formidable talents of both leads – and the iconic women they are portraying – this should have been a movie crackling with energy and sparks but neither ever materializes. The narrative is stuck in first gear for the entirety and rarely delivers on its early erotic promise.
Although Sackville-West sold more books than Woolf during their lifetimes, she didn’t enjoy the same level of critical praise (sadly, all too often the case with many artistic mediums) and she was authentic (perhaps even jealous) in her praise of Woolf. A woman completely at ease with her bisexuality in an age and a place where being gay was illegal, Sackville-West openly had affairs with multiple women before crossing paths with Woolf. If she were man living today she’d be considered a major “player.”
As reserved as Sackville-West was flamboyant, Woolf – who by most standards could be labeled as a “Plain Jane” type — was married to her publisher/partner Leonard (Peter Ferdinando) and as depicted here it was a passionless coupling. In a manner not unlike that of Sackville-West’s not-quite openly gay husband Harold Nicholson (Rupert Penry-Jones), Leonard was beyond content to be married to a woman with a successful career which cut down on both men’s need for metaphorical professional “heavy lifting.”
In one of the movie’s rare riveting scenes, Sackville-West is having a heart-to-heart with her mother Victoria (Isabella Rossellini, appropriately judgmental and chilly) who threatens to “out her” and assume custody of the grandchildren if she continues her romantic dalliances with women. Only temporarily deterred, Sackville-West continues her maverick ways with her sights dead set on Woolf.
Far more patrician and reserved than even those in her mostly conservative circle of friends, Woolf was fiercely devoted to her writing and would actually bar anyone from even knocking on her office door when she was “in the zone.” After watching the movie, one might get the impression that work was Woolf’s sole passion and her choice of the possibly asexual Leonard as a mate worked out well for the both of them.
Meeting at a party that included the friends of both of their largely different camps, Woolf knew immediately that Sackville-West was on the make and wanted nothing to do with her. Fully aware of her past failed relationship with author Violet Keppel, Woolf wished to escape scandal and the prying of public eyes which Sackville-West viewed as a mere roadblock; someone playing hard to get only increased the challenge and sweetened the payoff.
The filmmakers missed a huge opportunity by not including a character based on Keppel who, as it turned out, rekindled her relationship with Sackville-West years after this particular story ended.
Being a period piece set in early 20th Century Europe, the filmmakers, the many production, set, hair, make-up and wardrobe personnel and finally Arterton and her 18 (?!) other co-producers paid either too much or not enough attention to the finer details. Looking more like a patron at Studio 54 in the ’70s than a woman of power and means in the ’20s, Arterton’s Sackville-West is also portrayed as an underhanded and vicious person, thoroughly without redeeming values who bulldozed her way through life and used those she said she loved.
Try as they might, these same design specialists do everything they can to “de-glamorize” Dibecki which is largely an exercise in futility. At a relatively towering 6-foot-2, the former model Dibecki (“Widows,” “Everest,” the villain in the vastly underrated “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”) remains radiant and bears little resemblance to Woolf despite pains taken to make her look “plain.”
Based solely on the material, the film is likely to find a more than receptive audience with the national and international LGBTQ communities and possible dedicated followers of the works of both Sackville-West and Woolf. But all are likely to be disappointed with the movie’s relative lack of substance.
(IFC)