Two out of four stars
Far too often audiences (and critics for that matter) misinterpret sincerity and intent for quality. This is especially evident in the non-fictional “courtroom drama” genre where someone is accused of a crime they didn’t commit and ends up getting railroaded by a crooked or biased judicial system.
A recent example is last month’s “Richard Jewell,” the heartbreaking story of the Atlanta security guard who saved countless lives at the 1996 Olympics and was thanked by being wrongfully persecuted.
At one point or another, “Just Mercy” contains elements of past similarly-themed movies such as “The Hurricane,” “A Few Good Men,” “In the Heat of the Night” and practically every John Grisham novel, but most closely it resembles “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In addition to having a saintly defense lawyer cut from the Atticus Finch cloth defending a black man accused of a capital crime against a white woman, it is set in the same Alabama city (Monroeville) as Harper Lee’s novel and director Robert Mulligan’s subsequent, multiple Oscar-winning 1962 film.
Based on the memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, the movie was co-written by Andrew Lanham and director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Short Term 12,” “The Glass Castle”). Lacking the nuance, breadth and subtly of the memoir, the filmmakers’ screenplay instead shoots for the painfully obvious, assuming audiences won’t be able to grasp the finer points of the law and the still-present racial tensions festering long after the end of the Jim Crow era and “Mockingbird.”
“Just Mercy” also has the unfortunate situation of inevitable comparisons to this year’s earlier “The Best of Enemies” and the current “Clemency” which are both better and deal with essentially the same subject matter.
Michael B. Jordan (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) stars as Stevenson, an Ivy League-educated Delaware attorney whose migration to the Deep South is never explained. But in short order his mission is made clear. He’s there to represent black men on death row whose convictions are far from air tight. His second client is Walter McMillian (a too subdued Jamie Foxx), a forestry worker who was arrested in 1987 and charged with killing a white woman.
Picked up by a new sheriff looking to make a name for himself, McMillian was immediately placed on death row for 15 months before even being tried. He was convicted based on the bogus testimony of another convict (Tim Blake Nelson) and sentenced to life. The judge named (really) Robert E. Lee Key, Jr. chose to ignore the jury’s sentence and changed it to death.
Everything about what happened to McMillian stunk to high heaven and — no disrespect whatsoever to Stevenson — even the worst lawyer in the world could have eventually had the whole thing dismissed. More than a dozen people (including a police officer) were at a fish fry with McMillian when the murder took place. The state had no case but had no problem pinning it on McMillian.
With the legal aspects of the narrative already attended to the filmmakers, they are left to tread water for a good hour and fill the space with virtually every courtroom drama imaginable. Stevenson is put through a series of degradations by police which stretch the bounds of believability while his legal assistant (the underused Cretton regular Brie Larson) deals with bomb threats and meeting after meeting after dead end meeting is conducted. There’s more going on in an average episode of “Matlock.”
Introduced early on and showing up regularly is McMillian’s fellow inmate Herbert Richardson (Rob Morgan), a man who readily admits to killing a woman with a bomb. A Vietnam veteran with a severe case of PTSD, Richardson’s expressions of contrition and guilt — and Morgan’s delicate rendering of him — are admittedly riveting and lend the production its sole interesting and convincing subplot. It also offers the film’s best (though not altogether winning) argument against capital punishment.
What happened to Walter McMillian and others like him is a travesty by any measure, and those who perpetuate these injustices should be rounded up and charged with capital hate crimes. They have no place in today’s America.
McMillian’s story was perfect for a feature film and could have raised his profile a great deal. Yet the people bringing it to the screen (including co-producer Jordan) lacked the passion, vision, fire and fortitude to make it distinguishable from hundreds of like-minded sincere features which preceded it.
