(R)
Three out of four stars
Opening this week with no other major studio counterprogramming, “Joker” will be a big winner at the box office and might just have the largest second weekend percentage drop-off in modern film history.
Dark, moody and relentlessly grim, “Joker” has also benefited from lots of free pre-release publicity, which made it the top water-cooler topic both at the workplace and on cable news. Lots of people are going to want to see for themselves if it is indeed a “dangerous” movie.Will it lead to copycat maniacal behavior? My initial reaction is probably not. Not only would no clear thinking person suddenly decide to start murdering people after seeing this or any movie, very few would want to admit they have anything in common with the title character, aka Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix).
Any violence in the wake of the release of this movie will be committed by people who are already on the path to being predisposed to it. This film is guilty of many things, but triggering sudden bursts of illegal behavior isn’t one of them.
For the first of its two hours, director Todd Phillips and his co-writer Scott Silver drive home the point of making Arthur a societal misfit and a sympathetic character. A directionless and fatherless man barely scraping by as a bargain-basement clown-for-hire while caring for his sickly mother Penny (Frances Conroy), Arthur experiences one soul-robbing degradation after another.
This is only compounded by his deteriorating mental state which requires multiple meds and minimum time spent with a state-funded mental health professional, who views him as just another doomed statistic.
Making things even worse is a nervous personal tick of sorts where Arthur laughs externally when inside he’s scared, in pain and would otherwise cry. It’s a defense mechanism with short-circuited wiring and causes most people to view him as mean and sarcastic, which he is not — at least at first.
Phillips and Silver do such a great job at portraying Arthur as a lost, damaged soul, his crossover into evil at the start of the second half results in immediate tonal whiplash. This might be the point, as people trying to keep it together need just one more slightly negative event to push them over the edge, but from a thematic/narrative perspective, it’s simply too jarring and thorough. While we never really “like” Arthur, the filmmakers and Phoenix in particular make us care for him, and we hope he gets better.
Thanks to a movie marquee we’re able to figure out the story takes place in 1981 Gotham City, but in name only. This is New York City with a rat problem, polluted streets, hateful yuppie stockbrokers, out of control political graft and populated by industrialist politician Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen, taking over for original choice Alec Baldwin) and late night local talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro — think Johnny Carson by way of Darth Vader).
Neither Wayne nor Franklin offers much in the way of sympathy. To be honest, each are easy to hate. There will likely be “Batman” purists who will not only have trouble with the new Joker origin theory but also the portrayal of the loathsome Wayne.
Phillips has stated in multiple interviews he wanted to pay homage to two Martin Scorsese films here – “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy” – both not so ironically starring De Niro. In both movies, De Niro played unbalanced loner types who chose unorthodox methods to achieve their goals, one to save someone and the other purely to find fame. Arthur isn’t looking to save anyone (including himself) and doesn’t seek fame as much as he views it as a means to a psychopathic end.
This is the first movie based on a DC Comics character which is rated “R” and it fully earns it. There are a half-dozen scenes with up-close-and-personal gory violence which leave little to the imagination. And those scenes are not tempered with the humor of the two “R” rated Marvel “Deadpool” flicks. This is a movie for adult consumption only and not something parents should allow even younger teens to see without lots of pre- and post-viewing discussion and analysis.
“Joker” isn’t funny. There are no comic-relief moments and no irony, although certain fleeting lines will find appeal with those viewers who relish pitch-black, gallows humor. Like all daring art, it will have as many fans as detractors. This is the type of movie which will gain respect and appreciation with the passage of time.
On that level Phillips (the “Hangover” trilogy, “Old School”) and Silver (“8 Mile,” “The Fighter”) have tested the audience and seem fully at ease with angering many millions in the process.
For Phoenix, his performance here is that of future legend. Losing more than 50 pounds beforehand, he immerses himself in the role and delivers something otherworldly and on par with or better than Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning turn as the same character in “The Dark Knight.”
At this point in the 2019-20 Academy Award race, Phoenix is the clear front-runner and it will take something of even greater legend to knock him from that lofty perch. Being this twisted takes a level of talent few of us could imagine.
(Warner Bros.)