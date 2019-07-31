(PG-13)
Two out of four stars
What started out nearly two decades ago as a second-rate muscle car soap opera has become a third-rate James Bond rip-off sporting toxic levels of testosterone (which shouldn’t be confused with masculinity), impossible to swallow comic book violence and force-fit Cro-Magnon insult humor.
Recognizing the brief and somewhat generic “Hobbs & Shaw” title wasn’t tracking well, Universal slapped “Fast and Furious Presents” in front of it which is like, well, putting the words “James Bond Presents” on all future 007 flicks. The fans of both franchises already know what they’re getting and when you think about it, “Hobbs & Shaw” is a far more engaging title than previous variations such as “Fast Five,” “Furious 7” or “Fast & Furious” both with and without the multiple inclusion of the word “the.”
Offering critical analysis of any “F&F” movie is largely a futile gesture. Established fans of the franchise don’t care a whit what critics think and those not already predisposed to liking them won’t go no matter how high the praise. It’s like telling someone eating at McDonald’s that they can get a better burger almost everywhere or telling others McDonald’s has the world’s best-selling burger. Neither will care.
Quality is not a concern for these movies, its quantity and the proof is in the box office pudding. Two of the eight (or now unofficially nine) installments are in the top 20 all-time box office and all have made heavy, almost embarrassingly high profits. Messing with this kind of winning formula wouldn’t make a lick of sense and “Hobbs & Shaw” doesn’t even try to do so while delivering ardent fans of the franchise everything they’ve come to love and then some while also kind of upping the narrative ante.
If not beaten into the ground already in previous installments, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) hate each other. Think the first 10 minutes of “Lethal Weapon” on steroids spread out over (so far) six or so hours. Both guys are great at shaving their heads but have trouble with their beards. Both consume eggs in different ways, have varying degrees of success with their immediate families and each have different ideas on how to defeat bad guys. Both are also fond of PG-13 grade, put-down locker room smack, exchanging spittle and death stares, but it’s all a temporary and fleeting, time-killing front. Ultimately, they’re bros united.
Further pilfering from the James Bond playbook, seven-time “F&F” scribe Chris Morgan steps just outside of his wading pool deep comfort zone with the inclusion of Idris Elba as Brixton, the gone-rogue, former MI6 coworker of Shaw’s who died when the latter put a cap in his noggin. With a mix of medical miracles and movie screenplay hooey, Brixton is now a cross between the “Terminator” and the “Six Million Dollar Man.” Its worth mentioning Elba was on the short list to become the next cinematic Bond.
With body armor that would impress both Iron Man and Black Panther, Brixton is on the hunt for some state of the art virus which, depending on who’s dispensing it, can either wipe out the human race or cure all of its ills. Unfortunately for Brixton, MI6 — in the form of Shaw’s kid sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) — beat him to the punch and rather than risk him stealing it from her she puts the virus into her own hand.
This is problematic as, according to Russian Professor Andreiko (Eddie Marsen), if not removed within about two days, Hattie will die and take out many with her. Andreiko presents two possible solutions, one of which would be turning Hattie into a modern day Joan of Arc or Salem witch. The other requires everyone and their brother to needlessly travel to multiple continents to maybe save Hattie, race around in various motor vehicles, blow stuff up and visit a bustier-wearing arms dealer named Madam M (Eiza Gonzales) whose posse seems modeled after Steve Carell’s fantasy women in “Welcome to Marwen.”
To Morgan’s minor credit, there are no automobiles in space or on polar ice caps in this movie and he managed to eke out about two total minutes of actual funny dialogue, most of which is delivered by Ryan Reynolds in an extended cameo. For director David Leitch, “H&S” is a major artistic backslide, although it will likely become his highest grossing effort to date.
After “John Wick,” the unfairly maligned “Atomic Blonde” and the brilliant “Deadpool 2,” former stunt man Leitch was being labeled by many as the thinking person’s action director but “H&S” does nothing to improve his reputation and truth be told actually tarnishes it. He’s just another hired gun here.
If you are indeed a died-in-the-wool “F&F” fan and plan on wasting no time seeing it, try your level best to find a theater projecting it in the newfangled “Dolby Cinema” format where you can have your teeth rattled and eyeballs scorched simultaneously.
(Universal)