(PG)
Two and a half stars
Even though he went on to produce well over 100 other literary works, Jack London will forever be remembered as the writer of “The Call of the Wild,” a novel which has never been out of print since 1903. Set in the Canadian Yukon territory during the 1890s gold rush, the book has been made into seven feature films, and London fans will be happy to hear this new version is the closest any movie has ever gotten to the source material.
Being (mostly) faithful to a beloved book never guarantees a great movie and – in this age where technology can synthesize virtually any type of image – even the most simple and organic story can be realized with slick and impressive software programming. What “The Call of the Wild” delivers with its often stunning visuals is too often offset with sterile, artificial perfectionism.
On the semi-good news front, the target audience – the under-10 demographic – will likely love it. As with the recent “Doolittle,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and last year’s remake of “The Lion King,” the visuals in “The Call of the Wild” act as bright and shiny fish lure that will go far in diverting toddlers away from the more intense aspects of the story – or maybe not.
The book and all previous movie versions were never intended as child/family fare, but that doesn’t stop first-time live-action director Chris Sanders (“Lilo & Stitch,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and screenwriter Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049”) from trying to make it so. Sanders and Green are given the inevitable task of realizing a story which tries to achieve safe studio dictates while still keeping the elements of danger intact. They more or less do both, but not in a way one might expect.
For starters, the “PG” rating is entirely misleading. The level of violence (human on animal, animal on animal) is extreme and would even push a “PG-13” rating to its limits; if not just for content, easily for intent. Forget that all of the dogs depicted in the film are not “real” and are a product of CGI; they often look very real and to the untrained eye of a child might as well be flesh and blood canines. Scenes of men beating dogs with baseball-shaped clubs, exhausted dogs passing out because of extreme overexertion and dogs fighting each other to the death is not what families normally look for in movies.
Getting to the plot – the main dog Buck – a St. Bernard/Farm Collie mix – is stolen from his placid California home, transported to Alaska and sold to a genial mail carrier (Omar Sy) and his assistant (Cara Gee). Added to a slapdash-breed pack (half of which have no business pulling a sled) of dogs, Buck is slow in acclimating, eventually gets the hang of it and ultimately loves his new station in life.
When Western Union eliminates the need for physical mail delivery, Buck and his buddies end up with Hal (Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”), a dandy-ish prospector intent on finding gold at any and all cost.
For the duration serving as narrator and only seen fleetingly in the first half, the top-billed Harrison Ford finally arrives in full as John Thornton, a recently-divorced father of a deceased child searching for “the meaning of life” who rescues Buck from Hal. The alcoholic Thornton instantly bonds with Buck and the narrative goes from hit-or-miss action into a far more subtle “shaggy dog” nature tale.
Obviously pleased with the idea of downplaying his larger-than-life, legendary Han Solo/Indiana Jones screen persona, Ford disappears into the role of an old soul like it’s a weathered, comfortable slipper. Thornton and Buck become the equivalent of two lifelong buddies not quite ready for their final swan songs. I’ts here where Ford earns his keep.
In a manner like that of his role in the criminally-underrated “Age of Adeline,” Ford takes on a supporting role which allows him to make a splash without becoming the main focus of the story. Ford has never made the mistake of taking on a role which is beyond his limited range, and here he stays within a certain comfort zone and the audience is all the better for it.
He is the embodiment of the modern-day everyman actor; the Gary Cooper or John Wayne of his age. There are worse ways to start the end of a career. Ford’s choice to make yet another Indiana Jones movie proves this isn’t his final statement.
It would be remiss not to acknowledge that this film is the first to be released under the newly established “20th Century Studios” imprint after the Disney acquisition of Fox studios. The last movie to be released with the “Twentieth Century” logo before it became “20th Century Fox” was the 1935 version of “The Call of the Wild” starring Clark Gable.
What goes around comes around and time marches on.
(20th Century Studios)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.