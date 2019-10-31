(PG-13)
Two out of four stars
Anticipated by most critics and many historians as a potential multiple contender in the 2019/2020 awards race, the biographical drama “Harriet” is (thus far) the biggest letdown of the fall season.
Taking on the look and feel of a half-hearted, direct-to-cable, slightly more dangerous Hallmark TV film, “Harriet” is a huge disservice to the memory of the woman (Harriet Tubman) from which it draws its’ inspiration and in many instances borders on unintentional self-parody.
It is even more disconcerting the actress playing Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) is called on to deliver dish-watery dull dialogue, warble incredibly bad spooky bits of songs and succumb to multiple fainting spells for the duration.
A woman with immense talent, the English-born Erivo has been a West End London and Broadway stage staple for the better part of a decade and just last year completely stole the show in two very different features – the crackling crime thriller “Widows” and the Tarantino-ish period mystery “Bad Times at the El Royale” opposite Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth.
There’s no doubt Erivo has the acting and vocal chops to do almost anything and – probably for the same reasons fellow Brit Naomie Harris did last week in the even worse “Black and Blue.” She took the lead in a sub-par production mostly for the purpose of upping her profile and proving she can play the lead, quality be damned.
The good news for both Erivo and Harris – the low aspirations and middling end results of both films won’t likely have any kind of lasting negative effect on either of them, and hopefully each will learn a valuable lesson in the process.
As far as getting the facts straight, director Kasi Lemmons and her co-screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard (“Remember the Titans”) accomplish the mission but in a blunt, bullet-point manner as if they were working from a formulaic checklist. Practically episodic in structure, you can see that when the movie makes it to network TV (which will be sooner rather than later), there are built-in lulls at about every seven-minute mark where the commercials will be inserted. For a story about an iconic woman who arguably changed the history of our country it is surprisingly vapid and lightweight.
Known mostly as Jodie Foster’s FBI roommate in “The Silence of the Lambs,” Lemmons has appeared in a dozen movies over three-plus decades but has never quite clicked with audiences. “Eve’s Bayou” – her stunning directorial debut from 1997 – was near perfect but tanked at the box office, as did “Talk to Me,” a 2007 bio-drama starring Don Cheadle as Ralph “Petey” Green, a Washington D.C. radio talk show host turned community activist.
Married to fellow actor/director Vondie Curtis-Hall (who has an overly showy supporting role here), Lemmons is clearly striving for the throttling gravitas of “12 Years a Slave” but whether it be her tepid approach, the thin writing or the restrictions of a “PG-13” rating, “Harriet” plays out like a sanitized audio/visual version of “Cliff’s Notes” aimed at preteens who might lack the patience (or stomach) for an authentic, visceral and gritty portrayal of slave life in pre-Civil War 19th century.
Doing her level best to essentially carry the entire production, Erivo is aided on occasion by Joe Alwyn as Brodess, the son of Harriet’s deceased owner who – facing certain financial ruin – comes to resent her with prejudice for leading many of his other slaves to freedom. Physically recalling Robert Redford in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Alwyn’s character is broadly written and is too much of a cookie-cutter “moustache twirling” villain.
Faring the best of anyone in the cast is Janelle Monae as Marie a (likely composite) free black owner of a Philadelphia boarding house who provides refuge for many of Harriet’s escaped slaves. Primarily a Prince-influenced singer/composer, Monae (“Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures,” “Welcome to Marwen”) has been slowly but surely building a respectable resume in supporting roles and is about ready to take the lead in her own project soon. A remake of the 1972 musical bio-drama “Lady Sings the Blues” where Diana Ross starred as doomed jazz singer Billie Holiday would be a perfect match for Monae.
The best that can be said about “Harriet” is it gets the job done in the most basic, on-the-cheap manner and it is safe for family consumption. You’ll get a thumbnail history of an amazing woman who deserves a far better rendering than what is on display in this movie and the same can be said for Erivo.
(Focus Features)