Stop me if you heard this before: The world is thrust into uncertain time, where no one knows if they or their loved ones will survive. People die for inexplicable reasons. Stores are looted. The world as we know it is, for the most part, will never be the same again.
Sounds like 2020, right? Yes.
But it also perfectly summarizes “Greenland,” where out of nowhere, a natural disaster starts wreaking havoc across the planet. In “Greenland,” which stars Gerard Butler of “300” and the “Angel Has Fallen,” franchise, the coronavirus is replaced by a comet and meteor strike, known as “Clarke,” which could do exactly to humans what the last comet of that magnitude did to the dinosaurs.
The first city to be reduced to ash? Tampa, Fla., of all places.
Fortunately for Butler and his family, they won the government’s lottery, meaning they are among the small percent of Americans who get to be flown on military planes to Greenland, where they can wait out the chaos in a state-of-the-art military bunker.
Unfortunately for Butler, getting there isn’t that easy.
Butler, who plays John Garrity, is a recipient of safe haven because he’s an accomplished engineer, and presumably, after all of the buildings on the planet are destroyed, the world will need people like Garrity to construct better ones.
Director Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Chris Sparling do something very, very impressive: they make a story that seems so unbelievable, believable. The disdain of Garrity’s neighbors toward him when they learn he got a golden ticket and they are going to be left to die is how you would envision acting if you see your neighbor heading to safety before a comet blows you to bits.
And really, if there were comets flying across the sky and landing with explosions so violent they resemble military strikes, do you think there would be a bunch of millennials celebrating the mass destruction at a rooftop party, cheering the comets on while chugging their beers?
Of course you do – just go ahead and admit it.
And what about those who are left to fend for themselves? Stores would be looted, people will show sides even their spouses didn’t think they had if it meant life over death. And of course, there’s no way the masses would wait patiently outside a military base if they knew the people getting on the planes would be flown to safety.
It would be absolute pandemonium.
And that’s what makes “Greenland” so good.
