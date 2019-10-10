Two stars
During one very long stretch — from 1996 through about 2008 — if you were producing any kind of action movie and didn’t first see if Will Smith was available, you simply weren’t doing your job. Everything Smith touched during this period turned to gold — including the horrific “Men in Black 2” and “Hancock.” In the years since, movies starring Smith are more miss than hit, and whenever he strays from action (“Seven Pounds,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Concussion”) the results can be downright abysmal.
With “Gemini Man,” Smith is back on familiar turf with a not-so-high-concept action adventure affair directed by two-time Oscar-winner Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain,” “The Life of Pi”) and for one solid hour it appears Smith has returned to peak form. Sadly, this is followed by another hour where everything unravels, crashes and burns. Rarely have two halves of the same movie been so disparate in quality and tone.
After many years and over 70 corpses left in his wake, professional assassin Henry Brogan (Smith) has decided to call it quits. In addition to feeling his game is slightly off, he’s starting to develop a conscience — a strict no-no and hit man career crusher. Content to live quietly on a sprawling seaside estate just outside of Savannah, Henry soon discovers retiring might not even be an option. More than a few people want him dead and one of the few mysteries contained in the screenplay is exactly who and why.
The first suspect is Danny (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a Georgia college student and marina employee Henry ferrets out with relative ease. An agent sent to spy on (but not kill) Henry, Danny — now with her cover blown — becomes instantly expendable and just another target. Recognizing her talents, calming demeanor and need for protection, Henry brings her along for the ride which was a smart move.
After the death of a former Marine veteran friend he recently visited, Henry contacts another vet (Benedict Wong as Baron) who is adept at “commandeering” aircraft and soon the trio is off to South America then Eastern Europe. These exotic locales add nothing whatsoever to the story, but boy do they make everything look prettier. Shortly before leaving Cartagena, Colombia, and just before landing in Budapest, Hungary, the writers reveal their big plot twist which, thanks to the revealing trailers and multiple versions of the advance posters, comes off as anything but a surprise.
Sent by cookie-cutter black-op bad guy Clay (Clive Owen) to take out Henry after many others have failed is “Junior,” Clay’s late teen adopted son who bears an uncanny resemblance to Henry. Junior is in fact Smith who has been digitally retouched in post production to look, well, like a teenage Smith or, if you wish, the Fresh Prince.
A process first employed with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character in “Captain Marvel,” the simply-coined “de-aging” is Hollywood’s newest sleight-of-hand visual trickery which, based on what we see here, hasn’t yet had all the kinks quite ironed out. The younger Smith too often looks unnaturally synthesized and in a few instances, practically animated. Lee’s audio crew has altered the pitch of Smith’s voice to make Junior sound younger and that helps but the extremely pricey de-aging technology still needs work. It will be put to a much larger test next month with the release of “The Irishman,” the new Martin Scorsese epic where a quartet of septuagenarian actors (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel) are aged down nearly a half century each.
With its one trick pony out of barn as it were, “Gemini Man” quickly becomes just another rote action flick with copious extended chase sequences, overcooked pyrotechnics and easily a half-dozen scenes which openly fly in the face of basic physics. A late soapbox speech by Clay defending his actions is admittedly thought-provoking and had Lee’s three writers (including the prolific Billy Ray) fleshed out this concept further, “Gemini Man” could have resulted in an unsettling, dystopian sci-fi thriller.
Concluding with a whimper instead of a bang, the movie doesn’t exactly end with the hint of a sequel, but considering the lack of competition this weekend, the likelihood that it will crush it at the global box office and the jolt it will give Smith’s relatively lagging career, the chances of us getting “Gemini Man 2” are quite good. Look for it to possibly arrive sometime after “Bad Boys 4” – not “Bad Boys For Life” which will be released in January but rather “Bad Boys 4” currently in pre-production.
