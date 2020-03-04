(R)
Two out of four stars
Since 1995, British writer/director Michael Winterbottom has quietly (and with little fanfare) made more than two dozen features which have been (mostly) well-received by critics while garnering a modest, but dedicated, fan base.
Unless he changes his artsy/intellectual approach to filmmaking, he’ll never achieve widespread popularity or make much of a dent at the global box office.
While the bulk of Winterbottom’s output is dramatic, he’s made a handful of comedies (including “Greed”) – all of which star Steve Coogan — and theirs seems to be a comfortable fit. Dry, cranky, irascible, and frequently obnoxious, Coogan is the perfect (if not the first) choice to play lead character Richard McCreadie, a puffy, self-satisfied baron of the fashion industry with little actual fashion or business sense. (It is worth mentioning Sasha Baron Cohen was offered the role of Richard but ultimately turned it down).
Set amidst the backdrop of Richard’s upcoming blowout, Greek-themed, 60th birthday party on the placid island of Mykonos, Winterbottom and co-writer Sean Gray frequently employ flashback scenes detailing Richard’s privileged upbringing and early professional career hi/lowlights alongside faux testimonials from an array of celebrities (as themselves) wishing him a happy birthday. By the looks on many of their faces, they were likely invited to the bash but don’t like Richard enough to actually go.
The arguable comedic peak of the movie is the time spent with Richard’s family, who put the funk back in dysfunction. His ditzy daughter Lily (Sophie Cookson) is the lead in a rigged (is there any other kind?) reality TV show while his squirrely son Finn (Asa Butterfield) fantasizes about Richard’s exotic supermodel girlfriend (Shanina Shaik).
Barely recognizable under immense amounts of prosthetics is Shirley Henderson as Richard’s acid-tongued mother. Rounding out the brood is Isla Fisher as his wife Samantha, who shows up with her latest boy toy. Yes, you read that right, the still-married Richard and Samantha brought dates to the party – one of the perks of their open marriage.
Witnessing all of this brazen, off-kilter behavior with dumbstruck, guarded fascination is Nick (David Mitchell), a writer for an unnamed glossy magazine assigned to put together a fluff piece on Richard. In addition to the familial infighting and easily-provoked hissy fits, the construction of a mini Roman coliseum is going awry. After dinner, the guests (all required to wear togas) will watch a duel between a fake gladiator and a very real lion with a concert performance by Cold Play.
Had the filmmakers focused their full attention on the party, “Greed” would have been a winning send-up/satire along the lines of Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman” or “Best in Show.” Even the flashbacks with a teenage Richard (Jamie Blackley) developing his loathsome personality and Coogan’s “younger” Richard failing at everything (while still getting rich) makes for primo skewering.
What nearly crushes the comedy completely is the soapbox commentary by the writers woven throughout narrative regarding the abhorrent sweatshop labor practices in general and those in India and Bangladesh in particular. It is because of the low wholesale prices of garments made under near slave conditions that have lined Richard’s pockets and made him an even worse human.
While frequently poignant and illuminating and always harrowing, this is a subplot that feels as if it was lifted from another far-more serious movie. Plopping it down here for the sole purpose of making the audience feel guilty for laughing at the genuinely funny parts was a bad idea.
Winterbottom connects the two portions of the story in a most unnatural manner with Amanda (Dinita Gohil), the daughter of a Bangladeshi woman who worked in one of the sweatshops. Now one of Richard’s many assistants, the seemingly well-paid Amanda still needs to make ends meet by assembling garments in a London factory. It’s a clumsy and unneeded inclusion that only adds insult to injury.
Saving the biggest downer for the closing credits, Winterbottom fills the screen with facts (?) and figures about the world apparel industry and the evil men running it while Abba’s “Money Money Money” blares in the background. It’s a chainsaw finale to a story that had been doing just fine with a “death by a thousand” paper cuts approach.
Given the current “hate the rich” cries being ginned up by millionaires running for U.S. president, “Greed” might be able to grab the attention of those always open for some red meat faux-injustice where wealth is considered a character flaw and poverty is somehow noble. Richard McCreadie is indeed a bad guy and not liking him is not hard to do but he’s also a broad caricature taken to extremes. Most people don’t like to be lectured to while simultaneously being prodded into laughter, and Winterbottom’s insistence of mashing up two completely different genres to make his point negates the value of both.
(Sony Classics)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.