(NR)
Three out of four stars
As made clear in the excellent 1997 documentary “The Celluloid Closet,” gay and lesbian-themed movies have been around since the invention of the medium. Because of censorship and “morality” laws which were observed by studios as late as the 1980s, overt depictions of LGBTQ characters were rare, and whenever characters were identified as being homosexual, it was almost always done in a negative light.
Not long after Tom Hanks won the Oscar for playing a gay AIDS patient in “Philadelphia,” many of the entrenched taboos began to melt away and the collective Hollywood mindset began to take a decidedly different approach to LGBTQ stories.
In 2008 Sean Penn received an Oscar for playing a gay politician in “Milk.” And in 2005, Ang Lee was awarded an Oscar for directing “Brokeback Mountain” (which grossed more than $175 million at the box office). The best-performing movie of all-time with a gay lead character was “Bohemian Rhapsody” from 2018 (over $900 million), but even those in the LGBTQ community largely credit the success of that film more to the global popularity of the band Queen and less to the fate of gay singer Freddie Mercury.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is the fourth feature from French writer/director Céline Sciamma whose three previous efforts (“Water Lilies,” “Tomboy” and “Girlhood”) were also lesbian-themed but with modern-day settings. Set in the late 18th Century, “Portrait” not only broaches the “forbidden fruit” nature of same-sex romance, but also the ultra-arcane and quasi-barbaric practice of arranged marriages.
After a handful of unsuccessful attempts, the mother (Valeria Golino, credited only as “The Countess”) of Heloise (Adèle Haenel) hires Marianne (Noémie Merlant) to paint her daughter’s portrait, which will be presented to a wealthy Italian man prior to his marriage to Heloise. This comes with a huge catch. As Heloise is against the marriage and is adamant about not posing, Marianne – hired as a “walking companion” – must paint from memory without Heloise’s knowledge.
The kicker is the mother is putting Heloise through the same thing she was subjected to decades earlier. It would appear some centuries’ old traditions such as trading your children for status and money die hard.
Somewhat aware of what her mother is doing, Heloise is understandably leery. Yet she nonetheless goes along with the ruse, which is just one of a few of Sciamma’s minor narrative hiccups and it throws the story slightly off-balance. Another such instance occurs in the second half when a medical procedure involving the family maid/chef (Luàna Bajrami) is inserted in a manner some viewers may perceive to be a ham-fisted social/political statement from another movie. In a move seemingly even more calculating, Sciamma has Marianne capture the event with an impromptu painting not at all fitting in with the rest of the plot.
The movie makes up for these misses with the superb cinematography of Claire Mathon in general and specifically the scenes from Marianne’s point of view while she paints. In actuality, all of the painting in the movie is done by Hélène Delmaire, who worked 16 hours a day during filming to produce dozens of pieces which were exhibited in Paris around the time of the film’s September 2019 French release. The hands shown in all of the painting scenes belong to Delmaire, not Merlant.
After a good hour where Marianne and Heloise size each other up on multiple levels with not much else happening, the movie eventually kicks into high gear. The simmering heat between the two leads begins to boil — and not just physically. Sciamma’s slow-burn approach is successful on a multitude of levels and lifts the production. The final 15 minutes of the movie – after the last painting of Heloise is completed – packs an emotional, bittersweet wallop which will certainly reduce many viewers into weeping heaps.
Even though “Portrait” has won a slew of festival and critics awards, the powers that be within the French film community chose not to pick it as the country’s official submission to the most recent Oscar competition. It instead opted for the merely just-OK “Les Miserables” (which is not at all related to the Victor Hugo novel and its many previous cinematic adaptations of the same name). Not that it would have mattered. No other movie competing in the recently renamed “Best International Feature” category had a snowball’s chance going up against the juggernaut of “Parasite.”
If you like “Portrait” and are interested in other similar high-end stories, you might want to check out “Bound,” “Carol,” “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Imagine Me & You,” “Lost and Delirious,” and the religiously-themed “Disobedience.”
Presented in French and Italian with English subtitles.
(Neon)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.