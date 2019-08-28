(R)
Two and a half out of four stars
Based on the play of the same name by J.C. Lee (who co-wrote the screenplay with Nigerian-born director Julius Onah, “The Cloverfield Paradox”) “Luce” is dramatic psychological thriller set in the posh Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., that is fully guaranteed to polarize audiences.
The big rub with the film is that you might start out siding with one or two characters in the first act and completely switch alliances by the time it’s over — maybe more than once. It is a think piece mashed-up with a morality play and should be required viewing for all ... lawyers.
Lawyers?
Yes, lawyers.
Virtually everything that takes place in the first hour is a prosecutor’s nightmare and a defense attorney’s dream case. Crimes are committed and all of the circumstantial evidence points to Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a throttling breakthrough performance) as the culprit. A black teen born in a small, war-torn African nation who was adopted as a child by wealthy liberal white parents (Naomi Watts as Amy and Tim Roth as Peter), Luce is a model legal immigrant citizen. An exemplary student athlete and likely to be the next class valedictorian, Luce can seem to do no wrong.
On a hunch and based on an essay Luce wrote which might suggest a call for insurrection, revolution and/or terrorism, his history teacher Harriet (Octavia Spencer in top form) opens (read: bends the law) his locker and discovers a bag of fireworks. It doesn’t spoil anything to reveal that Onah shows a faceless person putting the bag into the locker earlier – a locker which more than one person has access.
Rather than confront Luce directly, Harriet calls a meeting with Amy, who politely listens to what she has to say and then reacts like both a mama lion and a seasoned defense attorney. Amy is highly incensed that Harriet would even think Luce could do such a thing. And how dare she surreptitiously open his locker without his permission? From a civil liberties point of view, Amy makes some very good points. She then goes home and stashes the bag in the family kitchen; which maybe wasn’t such a wise move.
The start of the second act introduces Harriet’s sister Rosemary (Marsha Stephanie Blake), who may or may not be mentally challenged but is obviously troubled in some way. Harriet makes the decision to let Rosemary live with her, and not long after Harriet’s home is trashed and the culprit(s) spray paints racial and gender epithets on the outside of her home. Another disturbing scene involving Rosemary at the school soon follows as does one involving Amy and one of Luce’s ex-girlfriends, who Amy previously wasn’t sure existed.
More weird stuff and oddly uncomfortable conversations follow and by the time the narrative hits the home stretch, we have no clear-cut idea about who is doing what to whom. We all have our own theories. But just when we think we’ve got it all figured out, the filmmakers pull the rug out from under us.
If based solely on the first two acts and the beyond-impressive ensemble acting, “Luce” would have been an unqualified masterpiece. As is all too often the case in who-done-it thrillers, the movie crumples under its own weight in the final 10 minutes. In doing so it wipes out everything that has preceded it and makes us feel we’ve somewhat devoted nearly two hours witnessing a huge ruse.
The last scene appears to be culled from a completely different, far seedier story where new motives, alliances and back histories are suggested that could easily make some viewers rush home and take a scalding hot shower. It’s that cringe inducing.
This is a rare instance where great acting almost usurps a screenplay which strays far off path. In the case of thrillers — where the pay-off means everything — 9/10th’s of great build up will be squashed by an utterly baffling final 1/10th. It’s not as if the ending was bad; it was a good ending to another movie. Such a shame as this could have been the surprise sleeper of 2019 but now is just another terribly frustrating, well-intended yet misguided misfire.
If you’re fans of both Roth and Watts and can stomach (mostly implied) violence, you might want to check out German director Michael Haneke’s 2007 English-language remake of his own disturbing and unflinching “Funny Games.” There’s never a doubt about who is doing what to whom. It will test your will on every level and it is one of the most unnerving home invasion horror/thrillers ever produced.
(Neon)