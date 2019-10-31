(R)
Two out of four stars
After securing the movie rights for the Jonathan Lethem novel of the same name, Edward Norton spent nearly two decades trying to get “Motherless Brooklyn” to the big screen. The wait – at least for most audiences – isn’t nearly worth it.
This is only the second time Norton has produced and directed a film in which he also acted (the tepid 2000 rom-com “Keeping the Faith” being the other) and it’s the first where he took on the fourth major task of screenwriting. This Herculean task doing so much while making a dense 144-minute period crime thriller was simply too big a calling for Norton to handle.
Feeling the story would have worked better in the ’50s instead of the novels’ then modern day (’90s) setting, Norton immediately makes all four of his heavily taxing jobs harder by half. Filming in New York City with retro-modified buildings, sets, costumes and period props (especially hundreds of antique cars) proved to be so costly some sets performed double and triple duty.
That could be why everything grows in familiarity in an instant and few exterior landmarks or street signs are rarely if ever seen. In one of the largest cities in the world, we get the impression the action is restricted to a four- or five-block area.
Technical and production issues aside, the movie simply isn’t very well told or executed. Norton takes a genre (hard-boiled crime noir) and tries to lend it the modern day mindset of a high-tech action espionage thriller. It isn’t that there are too many characters or an overabundance of subplots; Norton only makes it seem so.
It’s hyper, busy and convoluted when it should be calm, smooth and simple; much like the largely agreeable blues/jazz soundtrack (performed by Wynton Marsalis, Thom York and Flea).
In addition to the iffy choice of changing the time frame, Norton’s decision to keep his characters’ Tourette syndrome intact – with all of its ticks, jerky gyrations and inappropriate dialogue – seems present only to serve Norton’s legendary ego and his desire to chew scenery at every turn. What might have worked well in print fails badly here.Far more often than not, this character trait not only misses the mark and stops the narrative, it somewhat mocks the disorder and provides unintended and comic relief. It will be interesting to see the reaction of special interest groups and the real world people who have Tourettes and what they think of its’ flip and crass portrayal in this movie.
Fans of classic ’70s flicks will quickly notice the connections between “Motherless Brooklyn” and director Roman Polanski’s classic “Chinatown.” Written by Robert Towne and starring Jack Nicholson, “Chinatown” has a modestly simple plot where one man (John Huston as Noah Cross) has the monopoly on the Los Angeles water supply and has a nasty family secret he’ll do almost anything to keep secret. One of Norton’s few triumphs here is likely to raise eyebrows on both sides of the political aisle and perhaps even generate some serious Oscar buzz for Alec Baldwin turning in an excellent Huston facsimile.
Baldwin appears as Moses Randolph, a bullish New York real estate magnate with metaphoric tentacles going in all directions whose principal desire is to replace urban blight with transportation hubs, parks and arts centers. While Randolph’s methods are not illegal, they are ethically questionable (which makes him so interesting) and – because of Baldwin’s current stint on “Saturday Night Live” as a cartoon version of President Donald Trump – draws many of the same comparisons here. This is understandable, but if any other actor was cast in the role of Moses, there would not likely be any “Trump” connections.
Truth be told, Baldwin’s performance – arguably the best of his career – far more resembles that of his portrayal of Juan Trippe in director Martin Scorsese’s criminally underrated Howard Hughes biopic “The Aviator.” The founder of Pan American Airways, a.k.a., Pan Am, Trippe (at least in that movie) wanted a monopoly on air travel and viewed Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his upstart TWA to be a major threat and wasn’t beyond buying off politicians in order to crush his own nervous tick competitor.
With an off-screen personality and extremely polarizing political viewpoints, Baldwin (by his own actions) often overshadows his considerable talents as an actor and even those who disagree with him strongly on practically everything will have to admit he really nails it here.
Essentially playing the Faye Dunaway character from “Chinatown” minus the glamour and attitude, English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Belle,” “Fast Color”) co-stars as Rose, a social activist attorney who also serves as the Norton characters’ possible love interest. Also turning in notable supporting turns are Fisher Stevens, Bobby Cannavale, Bruce Willis and Michael K. Williams (credited only as “Trumpet Man”) who is clearly based on Miles Davis.If Norton wants to direct another movie he should do only that – direct. Let other people produce, write and act. He has a history of tweaking other folks’ work and it has cost him dearly. The list of people willing to work with Norton is short, and if he is ever able to lengthen that list, he needs to downsize his ego and quit trying to do it all. None of us can do it all, especially those who believe they actually can.
(Warner Bros.)