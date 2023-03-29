2.5 out of 4 stars
For Hollywood, turning a board game into a successful movie is like rolling a dice.
“Battleship” and “Oija” weren’t good, and “Clue” wasn’t much better. Let’s not even discuss the original “Dungeons & Dragons,” a 2000 film that tanked at the box office, grossing around $34 million against a $45 million budget.
But that didn’t stop Paramount Pictures from trying to do what New Line Cinema couldn’t do: create a Dungeons & Dragons movie that appeals to the masses, not just a niche audience familiar with the role-playing game known for its 20-sided dice and fantasy monsters.
What makes the latest version of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” succeed where so many of its board-game-turned-into-a-movie counterparts failed is co-writer/directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and co-writer Michael Gilio simply made a fun movie.
It doesn’t matter if you don’t know the difference between a barbarian and a bard or a rogue from a ranger – or if you don’t even know the difference between “Dungeon & Dragons” and “Pokemon.”
“Dungeon & Dragons” offers an escape into fantasy land where fire-breathing monsters a brought to life in an engaging story that’s easy for everyone to follow.
Chris Pine plays Edgin Darvis, a former member of a clan known as the Harpers. After his wife is killed by the sinister Red Wizards, his mission is clear: steal the one item that can bring her back to life.
But it’s not that easy. After he gets himself imprisoned with his best friend Holga Kilgore – played very well by Michelle Rodriguez – the two bust out of prison and learn that Darvis’ daughter Kira (Chole Coleman) has been taken by a former friend, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant).
Darvis and Kilgore now have a laundry list of tasks they need to accomplish without being gored by monsters or burned to a crisp by dragons.
They have to save Kira, punish Forge, kill monsters and stop the Red Wizards from spreading their tyranny.
What makes “Dungeon & Dragons” succeed where so many of its predecessors failed is Darvis and Kilgore become very, very likeable through their witty dialogue and unmistakable chemistry.
The duo certainly has help along the way, just like in the board game where players form alliances to accomplish their missions. Darvis and Kilgore meet Simon, a wizard played by Justice Smith; Doric, a shapeshifting druid played by Sophia Lillis; and a knight named Xenk (Rege-Jean Page).
Just like in “Dungeons & Dragons” each character possess different skills the group needs to succeed, just like in the movie in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Junge,” where Dwayne Johnson needed Kevin Hart just as much as Hart needed Johnson.
“Dungeon & Dragons” features action scenes that are CGI on steroids, whether it’s the when the heroes are battling an army of the undead, dragons or other fierce creatures.
While the movie is two hours and 20 minutes, it moves quickly, maybe too fast for its own good, which prevents characters from being fully developed.
Still “Dungeons & Dragons” accomplishes what it sets out to be – a fun film that delivers on its expectations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.