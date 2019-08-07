(PG)
1/2Arriving a day late and more than a few dollars short, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” is based on the animated Nickelodeon TV series “Dora the Explorer” which began in 2000 and will conveniently air its final episode this Friday.
A cash cow of the highest order, “Dora” is a marketing manager’s dream project. In the past 20 years there have been countless spin-off books, toys, video games, lunch boxes, cosmetics, clothing, assorted widgets and close to 100 videos — most of them compilations.
What made the U.S.-produced Dora TV show not so much special but rather unique was its lead character — a juvenile Latina female with boundless energy and an unquenchable curiosity. So universal was her appeal that the “Dora” show has been translated into 32 languages and there is nary a person on the planet under the age of 25 who grew up with a TV set that isn’t familiar — good or bad – with Dora. A live-action feature film should be a natural franchise progression and a guaranteed hit, right?
In theory, this movie should be slam dunk. Even if a mere fraction of the Dora faithful chooses to give it a go, it’ll be a blockbuster. Talk of a Dora feature has been around for at least a decade but that ship might have already sailed. The Dora in the show was perpetually seven-years-old but the Dora here (the 18-year-old Isabela Moner) is of high school age but still dresses and often behaves like, well, a seven-year-old.
The film ends with the practical guarantee of a sequel by which time Moner will probably be in her 20s. Does the franchise age the character along with Moner or replace her and keep Dora timeless? Neither option is ideal but that is the least of the movie’s many problems.
Landing in a generational and genre never-never land, “Gold” is as wacky as the show — which is ideal for the under-eight crowd (which roared with regular approval at the Saturday morning preview) — but for tweens and the millennial crowd that grew up with the show, it will be regarded as interminably cloying and precious and long past its expiration date. Songs about pooping and flatulence didn’t help.
For those who’ve been impressed with Moner’s career thus far — two films with Mark Wahlberg (the last “Transformers” and “Instant Family”) — and as a kidnap victim in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Gold” is a huge artistic backslide. However, from a career perspective, being the lead in a kid’s movie is probably better than a supporting character in any other (mostly average) films.
Playing out like a bizarre hybrid of “Scooby-Do,” “Nancy Drew” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Gold” has the South American born and raised Dora and three of her new L.A. schoolmates — including her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg, no relation to Mark) — going back to her homeland and attempting to rescue her parents (Michael Pena and a full-figured Eva Longoria). They’ve been kidnapped by a band of incompetent thieves in search of long lost treasure — criminals who don’t swear or carry firearms and are frequently outwitted by Dora’s CGI sidekick monkey Boots.
In the “even a broken clock is right twice a day” department, the lone scene where Boots speaks to Dora in a voice sounding a lot like Danny Trejo is a deadpan hoot, as is the too-short animated sequence set in an exotic flower garden which recalls the trippy poppy field sequence in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Coming out on the same day as one of the finest family films in decades (“The Art of Racing in the Rain”), “Gold” looks all the more slapped together and wanting; brimming with virtually every imaginable irritating, dim and uninspired genre cinematic cliché.
Consider yourself warned and enter at your own risk.
Presented in English with infrequently subtitled Spanish and Ancient Incan Quechua.
(Paramount)